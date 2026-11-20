House Speaker Juliet Holness has filed a civil claim in the Supreme Court against St Andrew South Western Member of Parliament Dr Angela Brown Burke over an alleged physical confrontation at Gordon House earlier this month.

Holness’s attorney, Alexander Shaw, confirmed on Friday that the court documents were filed on November 19 and have since been served on Brown Burke.

The claim relates to an incident on November 3, following the adjournment of the House of Representatives.

According to the particulars of claim, Holness alleges that Brown Burke stood with other Opposition members in the parliamentary aisle as she was leaving the chamber, pointed at her and repeatedly shouted “coward!”.

The Speaker further alleges that Brown Burke stepped towards her and lunged with her upper body, making intentional physical contact with the left side of her body without her consent or lawful justification.

Shaw also confirmed that a police report concerning the incident was made on November 9.

The November 3 confrontation followed a contentious sitting of Parliament during which tensions escalated over the Government’s decision to abstain from a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the United States embargo against Cuba. Jamaica had supported the resolution for decades before breaking with that position.

Following the adjournment, Brown Burke and other Opposition members confronted the Speaker, with the incident later becoming the subject of a parliamentary disciplinary process.

On November 17, the House of Representatives approved a censure motion against Brown Burke, resulting in her suspension for six sittings of Parliament. The Government used its majority to pass the motion, despite strong objections from the Opposition.

Brown Burke denied physically assaulting Holness during the incident and rejected the allegations made against her during the parliamentary proceedings. She has argued that her actions were a response to what she described as the Speaker’s biased conduct towards the Opposition.

The controversy has also prompted the Opposition to question the Speaker’s impartiality and the handling of proceedings in the House.

Meanwhile, the civil claim by Holness follows an earlier legal threat from Brown Burke, whose attorneys on November 10 wrote to Holness, Senate President Tom Tavares-Finson and Deputy Senate President Charles Sinclair demanding apologies and compensation over public statements alleging that she had physically assaulted the Speaker.

In letters delivered to Gordon House, the law firm Chen Green & Company described the allegations as libellous and damaging to Brown Burke’s reputation. The attorneys demanded written withdrawals and apologies, undertakings that the allegations would not be repeated and financial compensation.

The attorneys gave the three parliamentary leaders 10 days to respond to the demands.

Holness’s attorney, Shaw, said his client had placed her allegations before the court and would pursue the matter through the established legal process.

He said holding public office did not diminish a person's right to personal safety or to seek redress through the courts.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.