Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie says the Government has spent more than $500 million on adult care in Trelawny since 2019.

Speaking at the official opening of the 54-bed Trelawny Adult Care Facility in Falmouth on Thursday, McKenzie described the ceremony as another phase of the Government's investment in adult care in the parish.

He stressed that the opening of the facility does not signal an end to the Government's commitment to caring for vulnerable people.

McKenzie announced that the Social Development Commission (SDC) has been mandated to identify land in South Trelawny for the construction of a homeless centre.

He also disclosed that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness will shortly break ground for a more permanent adult care facility.

Meanwhile, McKenzie congratulated Falmouth Mayor Collen Gager for securing support from the business community and other private-sector interests.

He said local businesses had combined to donate six air-conditioning units for the new facility, while a housing developer had contributed $10 million towards the construction of new office space for the municipality.

McKenzie commended Gager for his efforts to mobilise private-sector support for the parish.

- Leon Jackson

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