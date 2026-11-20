A Trelawny man who was charged with murder for allegedly killing his sister's boyfriend has been freed.

A judge at the Trelawny Parish Court dismissed all charges against Kemar Foster for want of prosecution at the end of a committal proceeding hearing on Thursday.

Want of prosecution is the legal term used to describe the failure to move a case forward or present evidence and witnesses in a timely manner.

A committal proceeding hearing is used to determine whether there is sufficient evidence for a case to progress to the Circuit Court for trial.

Foster was arrested on July 30 last year and charged with murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The charges were related to the shooting death of Mikkel Robinson in the community of Falmouth Gardens, Trelawny, on May 3, 2025.

It is alleged that the two men had frequent disputes because Foster repeatedly expressed the view that Robinson was not qualified to be in a romantic relationship with his sister.

Donnovan Collins, the attorney who represented Foster, noted that his client was first placed before the court last July, but said to date, "not even a committal bundle has been served on the defence".

This, he asserted, is a "blatant disregard" for the Committal Proceedings Rules, which stipulates how cases are to be dealt with.

Under the Committal Proceedings Rules 2016, the prosecution is required to serve an indictment and trial bundle on the court and defence attorneys within 42 days.

- Livern Barrett

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