The St Mary Municipal Corporation has taken action against non-compliant advertisers through an advertisement-removal drive conducted across the parish.

The activity, which took place in the Tower Isle area, was intended to send a strong message that any entity wishing to erect advertisements in the parish must first engage the Municipal Corporation and obtain the necessary approvals.

Leading the team was Enforcement Supervisor for the Enforcement and Civic Order Branch Unit, Alcian Douglas Johnson, who told JIS News that the delinquent advertisers have remained non-compliant for more than a year, despite being served with two consecutive notices.

The operation took place on Tuesday, November 17.

She further indicated that, in addition to serving notices, the advertisers were engaged through verbal discussions.

“We have taken this operational exercise to send a message across the parish to persons who are advertising in our parish without the approval of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation. This is what can happen if you are a delinquent payer and have decided not to comply,” Ms. Johnson said.

She noted that advertisers are required to pay an annual fee to maintain their advertisements in the parish.

Additionally, engaging the Municipal Corporation in the proper manner for the placement of advertisements helps to ensure that the necessary approvals are obtained in the interest of public safety.

“Signs that are displayed can sometimes be hazardous to not just pedestrians but also vehicular traffic. We, as members of the Corporation, have to come and check to [ensure that those] signs that are being erected are not putting the public at risk. We also have to [consider] the things that are being advertised in the parish. We have to know what it is you are advertising, because there are children and elderly persons and it has to be something that is suitable to the public eye,” Johnson told JIS News.

She advised that the drive will continue, in partnership with the municipal corporation’s Planning Department, as efforts are intensified to identify and address additional delinquent advertisers throughout the parish.

- JIS News

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