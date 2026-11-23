Food, electricity and transportation have emerged as some of the biggest expenses for individuals relocating to Jamaica from the United Kingdom and the United States, while the level of crime, they believe, is not as bad as often portrayed overseas.

This was among the issues explored last Tuesday at the Throp-X Jamaica Investment Conference 2026, which is bringing together prospective migrants, investors and members of the Jamaican diaspora for a week of discussions, real estate tours, and networking opportunities.

Among the discussions was an exploration of the realities facing millennials who have relocated to the island. The panellists included Micha and Tobias Osborn, who relocated from the UK in February and have been documenting their new life on YouTube; Jamaica-born attorney Vanessa Dewar, founder of myVanessa, who moved from the United States in 2023; and Christopher Wallace, operator of The Jungle Night Club, who returned from the UK in 2019 to run the family business.

“The rent here is much more affordable than in the UK but, in terms of food, I would say the food here is much more expensive,” said Micha, who moved to Jamaica with her husband and three children. “We have been running a tight budget. In England, we would pick up dairy, ice cream and lots of things that here I don’t necessarily pick up, because it costs more.”

She said the family had been making adjustments to manage the cost of living, including changing the types of food they purchased.

“In England, I would pick up chicken breasts, while here, I would pick up turkey neck. But then there is also petrol, which is costly but, in England, we find that it costs much more. Here, it is much more affordable. But the toll roads can become quite costly when you are using them as often as we do,” continued the podiatrist, whose two older children attend primary school. The family lives in Mandeville.

For nightclub operator Wallace, however, electricity is the biggest challenge.

“The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) bill is the biggest for me. It’s the only thing I have to be thinking about every single day. You have to think about it with regards to operation. Before I leave my computer running with a programme, to even regulate my whole body temperature, I have to think about the electricity costs,” he explained.

“After that, I think there is grocery, which comes down to convenience versus the best deals. But that is Negril for you. Everyone knows that Negril is much more expensive than some other places. Gas, I think, is the next challenge to keep my vehicle going, as well as the generator when light goes, which is another JPS issue,” he said with a chuckle.

The other panellists shared similar concerns about food prices, some indicating they had resorted to buying in bulk or cutting certain foods from their diets to manage expenses.

“The food here is very expensive, and going out to eat can be quite costly. But I believe that, if someone wants to make the move, they will, regardless,” offered Dewar, who lives in St Ann after migrating from California.

Dewar moved to the island hoping to enter the real estate market but, after encountering multiple challenges, she said the venture has been placed on hold. Nonetheless, she remains positive about her decision to relocate.

“I love Jamaica. Of course, there are some things like bureaucracy, the slowness and hiccups. The people are great, the food is great, and my son loves it here,” she shared.

The single mother advised those considering a move to Jamaica to ensure they have alternative power sources and reliable internet connections, particularly if they intend to work from home.

At the same time, the panellists said Jamaica had not proved to be as violence-prone as they had been led to believe before relocating. They also praised the private healthcare system, which they said appeared to be more accessible and less costly than overseas. None of the panellists, however, had experience with the public healthcare system.

Tobias said he recently underwent an MRI scan within two hours, a procedure he claimed the wait for which could take between three and six months in the United Kingdom.

“It was good and, honestly, it wasn’t that expensive. It was a few hundred pounds but, in England, it would have been way more than that,” he said.

He added that healthcare and schooling for the children had, for the most part, been similarly stress-free.

Despite operating a nightclub, Wallace said he had witnessed only minor alterations, nothing comparable to the violence often depicted on social media.

“You are far more likely to be a victim of crime in London or New York. It has been a breath of fresh air for me in that regard. For the most part, it has been incident-free at the club. There have been minor incidents. But, on a night out in London, you are guaranteed to see a fight; you may even get into a fight or be mugged. There are knife crimes and all these things that just do not seem to be an issue in real life in Jamaica,” he said.

Although she has not personally experienced crime since relocating, Dewar said that, as a single mother living alone, she remains vigilant, just as she would overseas.

“It is all about just being mindful, having that discernment ... . We don’t hang out with everyone, we don’t go everywhere, but I have been totally fine. I have never had any issues, and I thank God for that.”

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com