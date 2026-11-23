WESTERN BUREAU:

Professor Gossett Oliver is warning medical professionals that academic brilliance without integrity, compassion and respect for patients could undermine the very profession they have spent years preparing to enter.

Oliver, a founding board member of the Caribbean School of Medical Sciences Jamaica (CSMSJ), cautioned graduands last week that possessing a medical degree was no guarantee of becoming a good doctor, stressing that patients deserved more than scientific knowledge from those entrusted with their lives.

“Keep your integrity. A patient who comes to you [is] entrusting you with their life. Never treat that trust lightly,” Oliver said as he delivered the keynote address at the institution’s eighth graduation ceremony, for 28 students, at Shortwood Teachers’ College in St Andrew.

“To be sympathetic, to show empathy, and to be trustworthy are all important factors of keeping that standing going,” he stressed.

Drawing on his experience as an engineering educator, Oliver recalled how students who graduated with distinctions sometimes failed to meet employers’ expectations because of poor attitudes and deficiencies in interpersonal skills.

“As an engineer, my students quite often would get distinctions and go out to the world of work but, after two or three years, I get a lot of complaints from the end users,” he said.

He pointed to the behavioural aspects of professional training as an area that could not be overlooked, particularly in medicine where patients place great trust in those responsible for their care.

Oliver said the challenge facing the graduates was twofold: maintaining the academic standards of the institution while strengthening its reputation through their professional conduct.

Reflecting on the establishment of the CSMSJ, he recalled the difficulties encountered by its founders, including Dr Neville Graham, in securing qualified lecturers, pursuing accreditation, and establishing a private medical institution capable of meeting international expectations.

“It meant that we needed to get faculties that were well qualified. It meant that we had to climb hurdles to be able to get recognition for accreditation. It meant that we had to perform at a very high level,” he explained.

He praised the graduates for their academic performance.

“The graduating class, 95 per cent pass rate. Let that sink in. That is comparable to any world-class university,” Oliver declared.

But he stressed that, while academic standards could be measured through examinations and clinical assessments, the standing of an institution was determined over time by the quality and conduct of its graduates.

Turning his attention to the region’s healthcare needs, Oliver urged the graduates not to forget their roots or turn their backs on communities desperately needing qualified medical practitioners.

“Remember where you came from. The Caribbean needs you. Our hospitals, our clinics, rural communities need doctors who understand our people, our condition,” he said.

“Whenever your career takes you, find a way to give back in this region.”

Oliver also welcomed the institution’s establishment of a foundation to mobilise financial assistance for students, describing it as an important step towards strengthening its long-term development and reputation.

He challenged the graduates to become ambassadors for CSMSJ, reminding them that their conduct in hospitals, clinics and communities would ultimately influence how the institution was judged.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com