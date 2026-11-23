There are conflicting reports from the police regarding the charges brought against Kymani Bindloss, the 29-year-old man who was fatally shot during a reported confrontation with cops in Knockpatrick, Manchester, on November 2, amid allegations that he posed a threat to life.

His killing has been condemned by his relatives, who are dismissing police reports that he had a violent criminal history.

Following his death, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) issued a statement claiming that Bindloss had previously been charged with murder and was out on bail. The police said he was also linked to a double murder that happened in Old England in the parish earlier this year.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police Odean Dennis, commanding officer of the Manchester Police Division, recently told The Gleaner that Bindloss had not been charged with murder. Instead, he was charged with conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen property.

“Mr Bindloss was under investigation as it relates to scamming, a murder, a double murder and he was charged in relation to financial crimes,” he said.

Bindloss’ mother, Karen Morgan, also disputed the information in the police statement, producing documents to show he was charged with conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen property in September last year.

The statement from the JCF’s communication unit did not include any reference to these charges.

The Gleaner asked the JCF for clarification more than a week ago. It has not yet responded.

Morgan said the charges against her son arose from a vehicle transaction in which the buyers deposited more than the agreed-upon sum into his bank account. She said they later asked him to withdraw and return the excess. They also changed their minds about purchasing the vehicle.

She believes the buyers had obtained the money through a scam involving an entity in Kingston.

She said her son spent three days in jail and, as a condition of his bail, he was required to report to the Manchester police every Monday.

“That was the first and only time he had a run-in with the law,” his mother insisted. “The police know where to find him. He is everywhere – all over, up and down doing his daily business and routine.”

Initial reports from the police say Bindloss was intercepted while allegedly on his way to commit a contract killing and engaged officers in a gunfight.

A .38 revolver and two rounds of ammunition were seized following the incident on Sunrise Crescent, the police said.

But, dismissing this account as “lies”, Morgan said, on the day of the shooting, her son was returning from a visit to the veterinarian with his girlfriend’s dog.

She said an alleged eyewitness told her that an unmarked car blocked the entrance to Sunset Crescent while another vehicle pulled up behind him before firing into the vehicle.

According to the account the alleged eyewitness relayed to her, it did not appear at first that Bindloss knew the persons firing at him were police.

She said the alleged eyewitness told her that, upon realising they were law enforcement, Bindloss raised his hands in surrender, but was fatally shot.

She said the alleged eyewitness reported that the cops only put on their police vests after the shooting had ended.

Grieving the loss of her only son, Morgan said her pain is deepened by the allegations and narratives being spread about him in death.

“Who are you going to kill in a [Toyota] Voxy car where the glass is not tinted, in a DC plate (dealer plate), in your personal car, with a dog from the vet?” she questioned.

But Dennis said he is confident in the police account.

“I understand that a mother will grieve during this kind of incident. Our information, however, is strongly suggesting that what was said in relation to Mr Bindloss being on his way either to commit a crime, or assist in the commission of a crime – and that crime, in particular, is murder, [was accurate]. Our information is very strong and remain as such,” Dennis stated.

Morgan, in the meantime, said, Bindloss, who was her only child had celebrated his birthday the day before, and spent the day with his girlfriend. She said he was not yet a father, but had a stepson who he adored.

She said they lived together in George’s Valley, Manchester, and his death has shaken her.

“I’m not coping, I am sleeping. Every time mi lie down, mi see him face. Every time mi lie down, mi see him. Mi go down a him room, mi cannot see him. Him woulda lie down in a him bed,” he said.

Bindloss is among at least 256 people killed by the security forces this year.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), which investigates deaths involving members of the security forces, told The Gleaner that it is pursuing the necessary lines of inquiry into Bindloss’ death.

“We encourage persons with information that can assist with the investigation to share what they know with INDECOM,” the agency said.

sashana.small@gleanerjm.com