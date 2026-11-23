WESTERN BUREAU:

Richard Troupe, director of safety and security in schools in the Ministry of Education, is calling for an end to the practice of recording incidents of bullying in schools and posting them online, arguing that doing so worsens school violence.

Addressing a virtual forum on co-parenting and bullying last Thursday, Troupe said that steps must be taken to erase the ‘bystander’ attitude, where persons who witness bullying incidents do nothing to intervene.

“We are very concerned about those acts of bullying that represent group attacks and mob intimidation, where several students collectively assault and threaten others. We’re very concerned about cyberbullying, using the digital platform to threaten physical harm, blackmail, or publicly humiliate students, and we are very concerned about recording violent incidents and sharing them to humiliate victims or to glorify aggression,” said Troupe.

“Many children fall in this category where they see what is happening, and they laugh, jeer, and celebrate, and they are the ones that probably show the videos to others. But we are saying that those persons who are witnessing persons being hurt or bullied, they have a responsibility to ensure that they are reporting these incidents,” Troupe added.

Noting that 45 per cent of students recently surveyed felt unsafe at school because of bullying incidents they had witnessed, Troupe stressed that schools must prioritise early intervention, improve bullying reporting and monitoring systems, and strengthen anti-bullying education to help students recognise and reject such behaviour.

Nurturers and protectors

Speaking at the same forum, which was organised by the National Parenting Support Commission as part of its series of events to celebrate National Parents Month 2026, Pastor Desmond Clarke called on Jamaica to challenge and change the idea that fathers are only financial providers, as this perception undermines their role as nurturers and protectors.

“We have to understand that providing for a child is not the same as parenting a child and, while financial provision is important, children need more than just money. They need affection, guidance, and protection, and we have to help Jamaican fathers to understand that fatherhood is not merely determined by where you live, but by how you show up in your child’s life,” the family and men’s development advocate said.

“A father who lives elsewhere can still be actively involved and can still call his child daily, attend the school meetings, help with homework, and celebrate his child’s achievements with that child. As it relates to bullying, that father has to be so present that his child or children can come to him and feel safe enough to say, ‘Daddy, somebody is hurting me’, without fear of being dismissed or ridiculed,” Clarke explained.

The Seventh-day Adventist pastor said parents can collaborate in providing discipline even if they have different parenting styles, but that their children should never be used as tools in or avenues for their disagreements. He said that boys, in particular, should be made to understand that men can be compassionate and exercise self-control without conforming to “toxic masculinity”, which promotes the idea that men should be rough and loud.

Clarke urged churches, schools and communities to make a deliberate effort to involve fathers in parenting discussions, while encouraging parents to establish shared values, boundaries and consequences to ensure children receive consistent messages about acceptable behaviour and are not caught in the middle of parental disagreements.

“Agree on boundaries and consequences, and never make the child the battleground for parental disagreements,” he said.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com