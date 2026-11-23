People’s National Party (PNP) General Secretary and Westmoreland Eastern Member of Parliament Dr Dayton Campbell has accused the Government of failing hurricane-affected Jamaicans, questioning why donated relief supplies and emergency housing materials remain unaccounted for more than a year after Hurricane Melissa.

Campbell, who was speaking at a PNP press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in St Andrew on Monday, said residents in western St James, Westmoreland and sections of St Elizabeth were still without proper shelter and struggling to access food.

He was responding to findings in the Auditor General’s report on the management and distribution of Hurricane Melissa relief donations, which have raised questions about the handling of supplies and other resources intended for affected communities.

Campbell questioned why 15 containers of donated supplies had remained unopened, despite the continuing needs of hurricane victims.

“What valid reason could there be for 15 containers to remain unopened?” he asked, noting that Jamaicans and other donors had contributed supplies to assist those affected by the disaster.

He also raised concerns about reports that 200 bags of supplies had been left in storage until they were affected by weevils, as well as 350 boxes of crackers that were not distributed.

“I agree with Minister (Desmond) McKenzie that there are some things that cannot be defended. He is very correct that this is beyond any defence that a government or their servants could try to put forward,” Campbell said.

He further questioned the Government’s handling of donated container homes, pointing out that China had donated 200 units, while the Government had purchased an additional 25.

However, according to the Auditor General’s report on the operations and management of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) tabled in Parliament last week Tuesday, only 31 of the 200 donated containers could be accounted for.

Campbell said this was particularly troubling given that many residents were still without adequate housing, with approximately 40 per cent of houses in affected communities still covered by tarpaulins.

He said some residents had also been forced to relocate outside their communities and even their parishes.

Highlighting his own constituency, Campbell said he had managed to erect the first donated container home in Retirement less than a month after the hurricane, and that more than 40 had since been erected.

He contrasted this with the Government's efforts, saying construction of the first container home provided by the Government only began in Eastern Westmoreland shortly before the hurricane's first anniversary, when Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie visited the constituency.

“These things are unacceptable in any government, any self-respecting country, these things would be considered unacceptable,” he said.

Campbell also cited concerns about equipment, including generators, chainsaws and vehicles, being loaned without formal agreements, the absence of evidence that donated goods were checked against donor documentation at the ports, and inadequate records identifying the communities and individuals who received relief supplies.

He rejected suggestions that the failures could be blamed on an employee allegedly affiliated with the PNP who was responsible for inventory management.

“Our checks show that the employee in question is not nor has ever been a member of the People's National Party, and that individual has never acted in any capacity on behalf of the People's National Party,” he said.

Campbell argued that responsibility for the shortcomings rested with the Government, particularly given that ODPEM had been moved under the Office of the Prime Minister.

He said Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness had previously taken credit for the agency's performance during Hurricane Melissa, attributing its success to the decision to place it under his office.

“Having moved it there and having failed, the Prime Minister has to also own the failures. It is as simple as that,” Campbell said.

“It cannot be that you only take the responsibility when things go right.”

He questioned how one employee could be held responsible for the scale of the reported failures without adequate oversight and management structures.

Campbell's presentation formed part of the Opposition's examination of the Auditor General's findings, with PNP president and Opposition Leader Mark Golding and other senior party officials also addressing concerns about the management of disaster relief resources.

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