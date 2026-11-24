WESTERN BUREAU:

Angry residents of 41 Boulevard in Rose Heights, St James, blocked the main road in their community on Monday morning to protest the protracted non-collection of garbage and the continued absence of piped water.

However, the quick intervention of St James Central Member of Parliament (MP) Heroy Clarke resulted in three water trucks and a garbage truck showing up before midday to remedy the service gaps.

When The Gleaner visited the community mid-morning, residents vented frustration, saying the water situation has been dragging on for months, while their garbage had been uncollected for several weeks.

“We nuh have no water and we a swim inna garbage. What kinda life is this? Afta we a nuh dog or John crow!” lamented an elderly woman. “Before the last election, we never have no water and then we get water inna during de election [season], and as de election done, di water gone again.”

Another resident said they have had to be purchasing water from private suppliers at great expense, with those unable to afford it feeling abandoned.

“Two days ago, I paid $26,000 to fill the two tanks on my housetop, “ the resident said. “The National Water Commission (NWC) truck water into the area sometimes, but only the persons who call them and whose name are on a list with their account numbers, are given water.”

They also claimed that their garbage at times goes uncollected up to five weeks, resulting in pile-up and an increase in rats, as well as an unbearable stench.

“Imagine, you have garbage all over the place and no water to bathe, we cannot live like this,” said an angry young woman, who did not mind missing school to participate in the protest.

“On Sunday, my mother had to go to Farm Heights to get water to cook,” she said, referring to the neighbouring community.

Some residents also expressed dissatisfaction with Clarke’s stewardship, accusing him of showing little interest in addressing their concerns.

“Him (Clarke) drive in here this morning, come outta him car, move away a section of the roadblock and just drive off without even paying us ‘dog mind’. Not even fi seh him doing something about the situation,” one resident claimed.

However, Clarke told The Gleaner that he fully understood the frustration and was doing all he could to urgently address their concerns.

“I made arrangement for a dump truck and a compactor to start addressing the garbage collection this morning, and they are now in the community as we speak,” said Clarke, attributing the disruption to a shortage of garbage trucks, several of which were put out of service during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“I am working to have a garbage truck coming in at least once per week,” he added.

The MP said the water crisis was more complex, citing an outdated pipeline network and a water pump currently undergoing repairs.

“We are in the process of replacing the 10-inch asbestos pipelines from the 1960s and 1970s with a 16-inch pipeline that will take water from Appleton Hall to Mount Salem and will impact Rose Heights along the way,” said Clarke. “Because 41 Boulevard is on a steep hill, with the existing water system it is difficult to get the water up the hill, so at times, the water pressure will be low or there will be no water. However, once the system is upgraded, everything should be okay.”

He said the NWC has promised to put the repaired pump back in operation within two weeks.

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