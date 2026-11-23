The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is elated that Jamaica has been selected as one of four co-hosts of the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, describing the announcement as a historic moment for the country and Caribbean football.

FIFA made the official announcement at its Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, confirming that Jamaica will join the United States, Mexico and Costa Rica in hosting the tournament.

The selection means Jamaica’s senior women’s national team, the Reggae Girlz, will automatically qualify for the 2031 global showpiece.

It will also mark the first time a Caribbean nation has been selected to co-host a senior FIFA tournament.

While Trinidad and Tobago has hosted FIFA Under-17 World Cups for men and women, and The Bahamas has staged a Beach Soccer World Cup, Jamaica’s inclusion represents a new milestone for the region.

The Dominican Republic also hosted the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in 2024.

JFF President Michael Ricketts welcomed the announcement, saying the federation was looking forward to welcoming the world to Jamaica in 2031.

“We are truly delighted with the opportunity to welcome the world to our shores in 2031 to play a part in hosting a FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Ricketts said.

He thanked the JFF team for its work in supporting the successful bid, noting that every department had played a significant role.

Ricketts also turned his attention to the Reggae Girlz, who are preparing to face Costa Rica later this week, expressing hope that the team will secure its place at a fourth consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Reggae Girlz have qualified for the last two editions, in 2019 and 2023, and are seeking to make it three successive appearances at the 2027 tournament in Brazil.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani also congratulated Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States, describing the selection as a historic achievement for women's football across the region.

He said the tournament would provide an opportunity to showcase the strength and unity of CONCACAF while inspiring millions of girls and creating a lasting legacy for the sport across its 41 member associations.

“This is a historic moment for women’s football and a tremendous achievement for our entire Concacaf family. I want to congratulate Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, and the United States,” Montagliani said.

“Hosting the first-ever 48-team FIFA Women’s World Cup across four nations is an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the strength and unity of our region, inspire millions of girls, and create a lasting legacy for women’s football across all 41 of our Member Associations. Together, we are committed to making 2031 a defining moment for the growth of our game.”

The 2031 tournament will be the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to feature 48 teams, expanding from the current 32-team format.

The four-nation bid offers FIFA a choice of venues in 20 cities, comprising 14 in the United States, four in Mexico, and one each in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The 2031 hosting arrangement was approved by acclamation at Monday’s FIFA Congress, with no competing bid.

FIFA also confirmed that the 2035 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The expansion to 48 teams will bring the women's tournament in line with the men's World Cup format, with the 2031 edition expected to feature 104 matches.

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