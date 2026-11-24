A Jamaican woman whose childhood was marked by sexual abuse, abandonment and years in state care is using her experiences to encourage others to find hope and purpose despite difficult circumstances.

Dawn Smikle, who grew up in Stony Hill, St Andrew, has documented her journey through trauma, healing and faith in her book, Grace Beyond Brokenness, which she describes as an effort to help others understand that their painful experiences need not define their futures.

Smikle’s early life was marked by abuse at the hands of male relatives. In the 1990s, she was left at the Spanish Town Police Station by her mother and subsequently placed in state care at the Glenhope Place of Safety, with the assistance of a police officer identified as ‘Gordon’.

Although her childhood experiences presented significant challenges, Smikle says they helped shape her determination to become independent and to support others facing adversity.

At 17, she began working in upholstery at a factory before taking a job at a wholesale store, while attending school part-time. Her working life later took her through several areas of the public sector before she joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force, where she served for 14 years.

She describes her years in the police force as difficult, citing fractured bones, sexual harassment and what she said were denied career opportunities, despite her service.

Her experiences in law enforcement, however, helped inform her subsequent work in social services and advocacy, particularly among vulnerable people whose circumstances reflected aspects of her own life.

Smikle has also pursued academic and professional development, graduating from Emmanuel Learning Institute, the National Youth Service, the HEART/NSTA Trust, Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts, and the Caribbean Regional Drug Law Enforcement Training Centre.

She recently completed a master’s degree in global security and received recognition from the National Leadership Society. She also received a United States Congressional award for her social-service involvement with the diaspora.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Smikle is involved in community initiatives, including volunteering at shelters, supporting feeding programmes, organising church outreach activities and arranging birthday and holiday gifts for children.

She also participates in mentorship programmes and donation drives, and maintains contact with children in homes and institutions through regular visits and monthly calls. She provides counselling and guidance as they navigate their development.

Smikle, who is also an adoptive mother, says serving the elderly and supporting children are among the activities that give her the greatest satisfaction.

Her book draws on her personal experiences to explore resilience, faith and the possibility of finding purpose after trauma. Through her writing and speaking engagements, she hopes to encourage people who have endured difficult experiences not to regard themselves as beyond healing or redemption.

She dedicates the book to her younger self, describing it as a birthday gift to the girl who “cried in silence” and struggled to remain strong through painful circumstances.

In reflecting on the journey that brought her to this point, Smikle credits God with giving her the courage to put her experiences on paper and share them with others.

Her central message is that brokenness does not have to mark the end of a person’s story, but can become the beginning of a journey towards healing and renewed purpose.

editorial@gleanerjm.com

Grace Beyond Brokenness is available:

Amazon

K’S Pharmacy Duhaney Park

Great House Pharmacy

Bryan’s Book Store Spring’s Plaza

Town Centre Pharmacy LOJ Plaza

LMH Book Store Norman Manley Airport

Things Jamaica (Devon House)

Find her on all social media GMOLA DESTIN