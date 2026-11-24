The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is insisting that no funds donated to assist with Hurricane Melissa relief efforts are missing, adding that weaknesses identified in the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) are being addressed through sweeping administrative changes.

Speaking at a media conference on Monday, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie dismissed allegations surrounding the handling of donations by the disaster management agency. He insisted that no money was unaccounted for.

The JLP’s response came hours after Opposition Leader Mark Golding called for accountability over the findings of a report by the Auditor General’s Department and demanded the resignation of ODPEM Director General Commander Alvin Gayle.

McKenzie accused the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) of attempting to exploit the report for political mileage.

“The PNP has been out on a political crusade,” McKenzie said. “Issues are being raised about the Starlink devices that were presented to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and I note where the commissioner of police has stated quite clearly that all the Starlinks that were received and distributed can be accounted for, and were accounted for.

“The PNP, again, is talking about money going missing. No funds are missing from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM). They are talking about, ‘Where the money deh?’” he continued.

McKenzie acknowledged, however, that there were problems within ODPEM, including issues surrounding food supplies.

“It is quite clear that they are using incidents in ODPEM, which we will never deny, ... and some of the issues around the food supply cannot be defended, and we will never try to justify,” he said.

He also accused the PNP of resisting the administration’s approach to reforming ODPEM, dating back to 2016 and the passage of Hurricane Matthew.

“The reality is that this administration has been getting a serious pushback from the PNP in regards to our approach to ODPEM from as far back as 2016,” he said.

McKenzie said the Government remained committed to the reforms being pursued by Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, arguing that the changes were not a response to the latest audit.

“What we are doing is not an afterthought. A lot of the findings of the auditor general were highlighted in this book,” he said, holding up a copy of the Disaster Risk Management Review, which was published in January. The assessment covered approximately 180,000 households after the hurricane to inform recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, Senator Abka Fitz-Henley said the Government did not take an antagonistic approach to the Auditor General’s Department and its findings, adding that the administration had already begun addressing some of the deficiencies identified.

However, he noted that the auditor general was not infallible.

Among the measures being implemented are the installation of a new board and executive leadership to oversee the organisation.

ODPEM had been placed under the Office of the Prime Minister a week after the Category 5 hurricane, a move the JLP said was intended to improve coordination and create greater synergy between the agency and the Jamaica Defence Force in disaster preparedness and response.

The party also disclosed that some senior operational personnel had declined to implement policy changes demanded as part of the reform process and subsequently resigned.

The controversy follows scrutiny of ODPEM’s management of donations received after Hurricane Melissa, with the auditor general raising questions about the agency’s financial and administrative practices. The Opposition has called for greater accountability.

editorial@gleanerjm.com