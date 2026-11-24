Local and international partners could become reluctant to donate to Jamaica in future national emergencies if confidence in the management of humanitarian aid is not urgently restored, Opposition Spokesperson on Local Government Natalie Neita Garvey has warned.

This comes amid findings from a report by the auditor general that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) misused funds donated for a Government-directed roof programme to clear third-party goods.

The report also said ODPEM failed to distribute consumable items, which were later infested with pests and was unable to provide evidence of how millions of dollars’ worth of relief supplies were distributed

“They are minimum standards expected of an institution entrusted with protecting lives and managing humanitarian assistance,” Neita Garvey said at a People’s National Party (PNP) press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Monday.

“These findings also threaten to undermine public confidence in the management of humanitarian donations, with the very real risk that individuals and organisations, both local and overseas – our partners – may become reluctant to contribute in the future because they’re not quite sure if what they have donated will go to where it’s supposed to go,” she added.

She argued that when donors cannot be assured that their contributions are properly managed and reach those in desperate need, the consequences extend far beyond ODPEM.

Ultimately, Neita Garvey said vulnerable families and communities that depend on this assistance during times of crisis who will pay the greatest price.

She said the issue is not simply that ODPEM has experienced institutional challenges, but that serious deficiencies were identified well before Hurricane Melissa and have persisted despite the need for corrective action.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness last week disclosed that the “shaky” early days during Hurricane Melissa prompted the move of ODPEM into the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), building on long-standing concerns over leadership, staffing, missioning, systems and accountability highlighted in a commissioned report and a 2024 audit.

He said the commissioned report recommended leadership changes, staff upgrades, repurposing, better stakeholder coordination, and digital, inventory and GIS upgrades, while the OPM move aimed to restructure and re-mission ODPEM alongside the Jamaica Defence Force.

He said the secondment of JDF leadership to ODPEM was aimed at synchronising planning and execution, speed up restructuring and staffing fixes, and advance inventory, IT and GIS systems.

A year later, Neita Garvey emphasised that Jamaica cannot afford to treat disaster preparedness as an afterthought or continue to confuse announcements with achievements and restructuring with reform.

She said Holness has direct responsibility for the disaster-response agency and must demonstrate that the institution is better equipped to respond to the next national emergency.

“This is not just a failure of the ODPEM; this is a failure of the Government and a failure of the prime minister of Jamaica. The Government must account for the gap between warning and action, because while natural disasters may be unavoidable, preventable institutional failures must never become acceptable,” she said.

Meantime, PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell argued that it is inexcusable that 15 containers remained unopened at the time of the audit.

“Persons decided to make a contribution to their brothers and sisters in Jamaica. They fill the containers, send them to Jamaica. I want for you to ask yourself, what valid reason could there be for 15 containers to remain unopened? What would the public have done to this administration for them to only have had such contempt?” the Westmoreland Eastern member of parliament asked.

“I cannot fathom the basis on which we would have supplies that were donated and we did not even think it appropriate to open the containers to see what is there. Is it now that when those containers are opened, and you see food supplies that are expired, that they are just going to dispose of those and the persons get nothing?”

Campbell further expressed frustration over the revelation that 200 bags of rice had remained in storage while residents in hard-hit communities he represents went without assistance.

“They were not given out to persons, and weevil have now taken on what was meant for the people. This is what scripture talks about when it says you should not give the children’s bread to dogs,” he said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com