The parliamentary Opposition has accused the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) of giving conflicting reports about the distribution of donated Starlink devices following Hurricane Melissa, arguing that its initial response to an auditor general’s report counters that made by Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake.

“I am not quite sure of what Christopher Columbus moment the commissioner is now having that he’s giving a response that is totally opposite from what they gave that is documented at page 38 of the report,” People’s National Party General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell said at a press conference on Monday.

The report found that hundreds of the devices handed over to the JCF for distribution following the October 2025 hurricane were issued without formal transfer agreements or proper inventory tracking.

It said the JCF failed to maintain records or establish documented allocation criteria for the 696 satellite devices entrusted to it for distribution earlier this year, leaving auditors unable to confirm the receipt of 157 units.

Responding to the report, the JCF said it accepted that the operational role carried corresponding responsibilities for safeguarding, recording, and accounting for the devices.

It said: “The fact that the devices were received for onward distribution and were understood to form part of a wider national emergency response did not remove the need to maintain suitable custody and inventory records.”

The JCF’s published response stated that it would strengthen the recording and tracking of donated and emergency-response assets by establishing a central register. The register would capture identifying details, dates and sources of receipt, locations, responsible custodians, transfers, distributions, returns and changes in custody. The JCF also committed to reconciling these records with its broader inventory system and assigning responsibility for their maintenance and periodic updates.

However, in a statement to lawmen at the weekend, Blake insisted that the JCF maintained records of the equipment entrusted to it and that the failure to independently verify the receipt of some devices does not amount to a breakdown in accountability.

He said the JCF was responsible only for the custody of the devices and distribution and did not determine who received them or the criteria governing their allocation.

“The inability of an auditor to independently obtain confirmation from a third party is not, in itself, evidence that the JCF failed to account for equipment,” he said.

FAIRNESS ESSENTIAL

He cautioned that such oversight should be guided by fairness, professional ethics and evidence, arguing that conclusions unsupported by the available information could undermine public confidence in institutions.

“Accountability must be fair, evidence-based and proportionate,” he said.

However, Opposition Spokesperson on Finance Julian Robinson argued that the JCF had an opportunity to respond before the report was published.

“That’s how the auditor general works. And from what I’ve seen of the response, it is different from what the commissioner is saying here. So I struggle to understand the sum of the responses post the publication, when the opportunities existed before to say if the auditor general got something wrong [or] misrepresented something. There was an opportunity to say so before the final report was published.

“And that is how the auditor general always operates. So it is very unfortunate that the office is being characterised in a particular way when the agency would have had the opportunity to respond,” said Robinson.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com