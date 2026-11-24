Former Education Minister Ruel Reid’s bodyguard testified on Monday that he was never asked to repay $1.71 million deposited into his bank account as a stipend, nor was he accused by investigators of conspiring to defraud the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The witness, during earlier cross-examination by Reid’s attorney, Linda Wright, confirmed that he received $1,710,000 in 14 transfers between January 23, 2018 and February 18, 2019, while assigned to Reid. He said he only discovered that CMU was the source after obtaining his bank statements at the request of Financial Investigations Division (FID) investigators roughly eight months later.

Later, under cross-examination by attorney Oswest Senior-Smith, who represents Brown’s Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence, the corporal was asked whether he had been threatened with arrest by the FID in relation to the money.

“No, sir,” he replied.

He also denied being accused by the FID or the police of defrauding CMU, or conspiring with anyone to unlawfully obtain the funds.

Asked whether he had conducted any business with CMU to warrant the payments, he agreed that he had not.

Senior-Smith then asked whether he had spent the money and whether he had ever been required to repay or return it. The witness said he had spent some of the funds received but had never been asked to repay them.

“Do you intend to pay back the money?” Senior-Smith asked, before querying whether he thought he had fleeced the money.

However, before the witness could respond, prosecutor Alexia McDonald objected, questioning the relevance of the question. Senior Parish Court Judge Sanchia Burrell upheld the objection, indicating that the witness would not be required to answer either question.

The witness maintained that he had no reason to question the legitimacy of the deposits, which he said he discovered upon checking the balances on his receipts after ATM withdrawals.

The corporal, who previously indicated that Reid had expressed concerns about him not being compensated for overtime work, said he never discussed a specific figure when the former minister said he would raise it with the permanent secretary.

The corporal said he only discussed an increase in the payments when the amount rose to $120,000, explaining that this was in light of the fact that he would be doing a lot of travelling with Reid, given the former minister’s aspirations to run for member of parliament in St Ann.

NO REASON TO QUESTION

Asked by the judge why he had not questioned the increase from $60,000 to $120,000, he said he saw no reason to do so because he was dealing with a minister.

“In essence, this was a minister talking to me. It would be remiss of me to ask where it would be coming from,” he said.

Under cross-examination by attorney Carolyn Chuck, the witness was questioned about whether he had told the police that Reid had promised to speak to the permanent secretary about the payments.

After being shown his statement to refresh his memory, he acknowledged that the conversation was not mentioned. However, he maintained that the omission did not mean the conversation had not taken place.

In earlier testimony, the witness said he received monthly payments of $30,000, $60,000 and $120,000 during the stated period. He further testified that he was paid $330,000 twice for the use of his personal motor vehicle.

He has, however, denied preparing or authorising invoices bearing his name and address for security and close-protection services allegedly provided to CMU, maintaining that he never worked for the university.

Meanwhile, one of the drivers whom the corporal said was present during a discussion with Reid about being compensated for his long hours, took the stand yesterday and is scheduled to continue his evidence today.

The witness said he worked with Reid between 2018 and 2019 and transported him to various locations, including to CMU and to St Ann.

Reid, former CMU President Professor Fritz Pinnock, Brown, Reid’s wife, Sharen, and their daughter, Sharelle, are on trial in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court for allegedly participating in a scheme to siphon more than $25 million from CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts and invoices between 2016 and 2019.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com