WESTERN BUREAU:

Although the Government says financial and infrastructural constraints are preventing immediate repairs, residents of Spring Mount, St James, are demanding an urgent solution to restore vehicular access through their community after a section of the main road collapsed during the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

The breakaway, which occurred in October 2025, also cut off access to St James Southern, St Elizabeth North Western and sections of St James East Central via the community.

The remaining narrow strip of roadway can only allow pedestrians and motorcycles, albeit with significant risk as they try to avoid the precipice.

Winston White, a resident of neighbouring Springfield in Welcome Hall, told The Gleaner that the situation is badly affecting the economic and social life in the affected areas.

“It is a whole heap of bus fare it is costing us to go via other routes, plus the timing to go to work. So it stifles a whole heap of people. It is really Hurricane Melissa that mashed up the road to make it come like this, and this is the worst we ever got it over the last couple of years. It has to get sorted out, because people are suffering,” he said.

Fellow resident Nelcia Thorpe agreed that taking alternative routes through Anchovy to reach Montego Bay is financially draining.

“From ‘round here to go to the Hampton area, it is difficult, because no road nuh ‘round Hampton area; and to go around to Anchovy, it is the same thing, where the road is bad same way. If we go to Anchovy, we have to pay $500 from Springfield to go to Montego Bay, whereas normally we would pay $350, so we need the road more than ever,” she said.

Jonathan Bernard said his house, built above the roadway near the breakaway, is now at risk. The issue is not helped by land slippage which has already taken place in- between the road and the lower section of his home.

COST TO FARMERS

“The house is on a good foundation up there, but my main concern was what they were going to do with the road and how it was going to affect the house ... . My whole life is on hold from ever since the storm blow, and is a hut inna the bush mi live in,” he said.

Other residents pointed to the cost that farmers face in getting their goods to the market in Montego Bay.

It was also previously reported that the damage to the main route to St James Southern has resulted in a drop in attendance at Maldon High School.

The Government has expressed concerns about restoring the roadway in that location, as based on the soil type in the area, there is a strong possibility that other breakaways are likely to occur. Works Minister Robert Morgan previously indicated that a study would be conducted to guide the way forward.

On Sunday, Opposition Leader Mark Golding urged the Government to find the necessary funds to repair the roadway.

“It is a major road, and it needs to be treated with priority. I gather that the prime minister has indicated that there is no funding to deal with it, and I would just ask that that be revisited and that the National Works Agency really see what can be done to get this attended to, because it is really so inconvenient and dislocating the lives of people in the transport sector, farmers, professionals and vendors who need to get to Montego Bay, and the sick,” said Golding.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com