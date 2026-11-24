Former prime ministers P.J. Patterson and Bruce Golding say they would be willing, if asked, to mediate the latest disputes between government and opposition lawmakers as well as the Opposition and the House Speaker. The stand-offs have resulted in the suspension of one member of parliament (MP) and a censure motion against the Speaker being tabled for debate. Initial talks have been held among House Speaker Juliet Holness and the leaders of government and opposition business to address allegations of bias in her rulings against the Opposition.