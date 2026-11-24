WESTERN BUREAU:

Amid deepening political rifts that have spilled from Gordon House into the courts, outspoken educator Linvern Wright is accusing some parliamentarians of abandoning principles, fairness and national responsibility in favour of partisan warfare.

Wright, principal of William Knibb Memorial High School in Trelawny, made the public criticism in a Facebook post, questioning the moral authority of elected representatives who, he contends, have become increasingly preoccupied with political point-scoring while the country’s most pressing problems remain unresolved.

“What they have done is raised their salaries then lowered the decorum of Parliament and, for the most part, demonstrated a disgracefully limited capacity to sit through a debate without being vitriolic or insensitive to each other’s opinions,” Wright wrote.

His condemnation comes following a verbal spat between opposition Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips and government legislator Desmond McKenzie, growing tensions between House Speaker Juliet Holness and the Opposition, and calls for sanction after physical contact between Holness and opposition MP Dr Angela Brown Burke as a sitting was being adjourned. Brown Burke, who has denied assaulting Holness, has since been handed a six-sitting suspension.

An exchange involving Southern St James MP Nekeisha Burchell and St Andrew West Rural representative Juliet Cuthbert during debate on Brown Burke’s suspension last week have also drawn public criticism.

Wright said the controversy reflects a wider problem with the quality of parliamentary debate and the standards of conduct expected of the country’s elected leadership.

“Our Parliament has been a mess for a long time,” the school administrator wrote. “There’s very little focus on meaningful debate, as too many in there have allowed their partisan loyalties to cloud their conscience and blind them to ethical standards and principles of fairness.”

He direct his criticism to both sides of the House.

“I’ve watched the two major political parties denigrate each other in a manner that suggests that they both think each other’s standards are low yet strangely, they have very little intention of rising above each other,” he said.

Wright argued that the behaviour of legislators stands in sharp contrast to the serious responsibilities entrusted to them by the Jamaican electorate.

“Our Parliament has not solved the problems in education, housing, health, agriculture, sports or justice, yet we have people who behave like hooligans who want to be referred to as honourable,” he said.

“Our real challenge as a nation is that we are being led by a majority of politicians who have significant power and precious little in principles.”

Wright suggested that the damage extends beyond the reputation of Parliament itself.

“To many of us Jamaicans, their utterances are hollow as they defend partisan preferences over principles of fairness, justice and equality meant to benefit our people,” he wrote.

“Right now, democracy appears a curse on our country, as it appears we have elected a collective of the lowest level of decorum, intellect and competence to haggle over our affairs,” Wright wrote. “Jamaica is at a painful low.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com