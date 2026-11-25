WESTERN BUREAU:

For 45 years, Adrian Frater has chronicled western Jamaica’s triumphs and tragedies, exposed injustices, held authorities accountable and helped shape generations of journalists whose work continues to influence the national discourse.

Now, the veteran journalist and news editor at The Gleaner’s Western Bureau has become the inaugural recipient of the Kingstonmouth.com Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his contribution to Caribbean journalism and community development.

The United Kingdom-based publication has also appointed Frater its honorary lifetime editor, the highest honour it can bestow. Its board approved the award on November 20, with a presentation ceremony scheduled to take place in Jamaica in January 2027.

For Frater, whose enthusiasm for journalism remains undiminished, the recognition came as a surprise.

“It is telling me that the work that I’ve been doing since my early 20s and continue to do today has not gone unnoticed,” he told The Gleaner.

Among western Jamaica’s most experienced journalists, Frater has covered some of the region’s most consequential events, documenting its transformation into a major tourism destination, its struggle with violent crime, shortcomings in public infrastructure and the experiences of communities often overlooked.

One of his most significant assignments was the 2014 death of Mario Deane, who was beaten in a Montego Bay police lock-up after being arrested for possession of a ganja spliff.

Frater and fellow Gleaner journalist Janet Silvera shared the Press Association of Jamaica’s Hector Bernard/Theodore Sealy Award for Best Print Story for their coverage of the case. His reporting continued for more than a decade, through to the convictions of three police personnel in 2025.

More recently, his coverage of Hurricane Melissa and its aftermath has documented the experiences of displaced families, healthcare workers and communities struggling to rebuild.

‘Inside Sports’

Born in Ulster Spring, Trelawny, Frater attended Ulster Spring Primary and William Knibb Memorial High before training as a teacher at Mico Teachers’ College. He taught mathematics and physical education at St James High School for 19 years.

His journalism career began in 1981 at The Western Mirror, where his popular weekly column, ‘Inside Sports’, helped establish his reputation beyond western Jamaica.

He subsequently joined the Jamaica Record in 1987 and began contributing to The Gleaner in 1991, becoming a full-time staff reporter in 1997.

Appointed news editor in 2001, Frater served until his retirement in 2022. A year later, The Gleaner brought him back on contract.

While he has accumulated several accolades, including the Sam Sharpe Award for Outstanding Service in Journalism and a lifetime award from King of Kings Promotions for his contribution to Jamaican music, Frater derives considerable satisfaction from the accomplishments of journalists he has mentored.

“I don’t think there’s a single journalist in western Jamaica who I have not influenced in some way or the other,” he said.

“I believe if you have information that is useful, that we should share it because that is the way you’re going to encourage continuity.”

Among those beneficiaries is Donovan Reynolds, the man behind Kingstonmouth.com, whom Frater met decades ago when Reynolds was a young policeman stationed in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Discovering Reynolds’ interest in writing, Frater introduced him to the Western Mirror and guided him through his early years in journalism.

Reynolds, who subsequently established himself in the United Kingdom, credits that encounter with helping to shape his professional journey.

Frater is equally mindful of those who invested in his own development. He singled out Calvin G. Brown, who took him under his wing at the Jamaica Record; Lloyd B. Smith, who opened doors for him; and Jenni Campbell and Garfield Grandison, who encouraged him to relinquish teaching and pursue journalism full time.

Beyond the newsroom, Frater has served on the board of the St James Football Association for more than two decades and founded Mentoring Against Negative, an organisation dedicated to guiding young people.

Despite his longevity in journalism, retirement has seemingly done little to diminish his appetite for reporting.

“Sometimes you do these things because you feel you have a duty to do them,” he said, noting that the impact on others can be far greater than one imagines.

For Frater, the work continues.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com