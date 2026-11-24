The Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica (BIAJ) is moving to establish bamboo farms across the island to produce edible bamboo shoots for local consumption and export.

BIAJ Chairman Gladstone Rose disclosed the plans to The Gleaner, noting that bamboo shoots are already being consumed in hotels across Jamaica but are currently imported.

“Bamboo shoots are being consumed in hotels across Jamaica. It is being imported. The BIAJ intends to have bamboo farms across Jamaica where bamboo shoots are reaped between May and November each year. It has the potential for earning foreign exchange from the export of canned bamboo shoots,” Rose said.

He noted that bamboo also has several other commercial uses, including the production of flour, which can be used to make pizza crusts, as well as mature bamboo for furniture manufacturing.

Johnny Hamilton, owner of a furniture-making business based in Caymanas, St Catherine, welcomed the prospect of increased bamboo production.

“I welcome the possibility of having more bamboo available. I make seven different varieties of furniture, including settees, bar stools and furniture for small hotels,” Hamilton said.

Meanwhile, in Trelawny, Hampden Community Development Committee (HCDC) President Patricia Barnaby is in discussions with Everglades Farms about leasing land to establish bamboo farms.

“Bamboo is grown all over Hampden. We intend to plant and manage the bamboo to the economic value of the residents of Hampden,” Barnaby said.

- Leon Jackson

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