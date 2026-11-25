Growing up in rural Jamaica, where bush teas and medicinal plants were the first remedy for many common ailments, Dr Kimberley Foster developed an early fascination with the healing power of nature. What began as curiosity about the remedies used by her family evolved into a career in biotechnology, cancer cell biology and medicinal-plant research. Today, as a research fellow at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, she is helping to investigate Jamaica’s rich botanical resources, exploring how compounds found in medicinal plants could contribute to future therapies.