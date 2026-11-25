Former Member of Parliament Paul Buchanan has filed a constitutional challenge seeking to have Juliet Holness removed as Speaker of the House of Representatives, arguing that her marriage to Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness creates a conflict of interest. Buchanan, represented by attorney Hugh Wildman, is asking the Constitutional Court to declare Holness’ appointment to the parliamentary post unlawful, null and void, contending that her position compromises the office’s independence and undermines the separation of powers.