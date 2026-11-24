Three men have been arrested and charged after they were found transporting seven pigs on a truck in Old Harbour, St Catherine, without the required Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) receipts.

Those charged are 59-year-old McArthur Burrell of Silverson Estate, Old Harbour; 47-year-old Sebastian Allen; and 58-year-old Samuel Allen, both of Bartons District, Old Harbour in St Catherine.

Burrell has been charged with failure to issue an agricultural produce receipt, Sebastian Allen with carrying agricultural produce without a receipt, and Samuel Allen with failure to provide an agricultural produce receipt.

Reports are that about 10:30 am on Monday, members of the Anti-Praedial Larceny Mobile Patrol were conducting operations in Old Harbour when they observed a 2006 Suzuki EIP motor truck carrying the three men and seven female pigs.

The police signalled the driver to stop, and he complied.

The officers subsequently requested a valid JAS receipt for the animals. However, the men were unable to produce the required documentation and were informed of the offences.

They were subsequently charged, and a court date is being finalised.

Persons convicted of these offences under the Agricultural Produce Act face fines of up to $3 million.

- Rasbert Turner

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