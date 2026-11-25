WESTERN BUREAU:

Councillors saluted Dwight ‘Debo’ Crawford on Monday with a proposal emerging to name a road in his honour during a special sitting of the St James Municipal Corporation (StJMC) to pay tribute to their late colleague.

Crawford, who was the deputy mayor of Montego Bay, died suddenly on November 14 at age 48.

Minority leader Michael Troupe suggested that a road in the Spring Garden Division Crawford represented be renamed in appreciation of his service to the area and the wider parish.

“I am going to move a motion in the future, maybe the first quarter of next year, to make sure that the road that now runs across Catherine Hall should be named in his honour. Whether it is named Dwight Crawford Highway or Byway, or whatever other ‘way’, it must be given a name as that road is fitting for that honour,” Troupe said.

“Councillor Debo was one of those councillors who you could call on [at] any time. Over the last 10 years, we never quarrelled with each other because he did not believe in those kinds of politics,” said Troupe. “He was one of those councillors who were very fair, and if you are in this council and you ask for something, he was one of those councillors who said all 17 divisions should get the same thing.”

Responding on behalf of Crawford’s relatives, businessman and close family friend, Robin Russell, described Crawford as a selfless figure.

“One thing about Debo is that you all will miss him because he shared the DNA of my father (late businessman Robert Russell), in that he gave [of] himself to everyone. I hear members on the opposite side advocating for a road to be named after him, and we just want to say thank you,” Russell said.

Crawford, who was first elected to the StJMC in 2016, advocated for the development and well-being of the Catherine Hall and West Green communities, along with other areas in the Spring Garden Division. He was particularly active in restoration efforts in those communities following the passage of Hurricane Melissa last year.

Crawford also served as chairman of the StJMC’s Civic and Community Affairs Committee, as well as its Infrastructure and Traffic Management Committee.

He was a beloved figure in his division, where it was widely believed that he had the temperament to take on leadership at a higher level.

In his tribute, Montego Bay Mayor Richard Vernon hailed Crawford as a dependable deputy and a personal friend.

“If there is one lesson to be drawn from Dwight’s life and his passing, it is the importance of purposefully embracing every moment entrusted to us. He did not surrender his energies to trivial pursuits, passing controversies, or fleeting narratives, but his attention remained fixed on service, community, and the work before him,” said Vernon.

A condolence book was also opened at the StJMC on Monday for the public to pay tribute to the late councillor.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com