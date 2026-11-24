AP – The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new breast cancer drug, WILSERDLY (giredestrant), for adults with early-stage, hormone-sensitive breast cancer who face an intermediate to high risk of the disease returning.

The approval, announced on Monday by pharmaceutical company Genentech, marks the first new endocrine therapy approved for this group of patients in more than 20 years.

The drug is approved for patients with stage I, II and III estrogen receptor-positive (ER-positive), HER2-negative breast cancer.

The approval was supported by a Phase III clinical trial involving more than 4,100 patients, which found that WILSERDLY reduced the risk of invasive cancer recurrence or death by 30 per cent compared with standard endocrine treatments, including tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors.

The study also found that fewer patients discontinued treatment because of adverse effects compared with those receiving standard therapies.

Genentech said WILSERDLY is the first selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) approved for early-stage ER-positive breast cancer.

The drug is expected to become available in the United States in the coming days.

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