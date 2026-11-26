Senior Parish Court Judge Sanchia Burrell has warned that the trial of former Education Minister Ruel Reid and his co-accused could drag on until 2033 if the current pace of proceedings is maintained.

Speaking yesterday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, Burrell pointed out that only about 10 to 11 of the 81 witnesses had so far given evidence, despite the matter having commenced in September 2025.

“If the matter continues at this rate, we are not finishing this case until 2033,” Burrell warned.

She further remarked that only about 10 per cent of the witnesses had testified, despite the number of years the case had been before the court.

“Seven years and only 10 per cent [of] witnesses makes us look bad,” she said, referring to the number of years the case has been before the court.

The judge said the court could not afford to allow the proceedings to drag on for years, noting that the original target was to complete the trial by July 2027, a deadline she acknowledged was now unlikely to be achieved.

“Why should we be aiming for nine years?” she questioned.

Burrell said that while the parties had made some progress, there was a need to significantly improve the rate at which witnesses were being called.

“If we look at how the witnesses have been, we have done well,” prosecutor Astelle Steele said, with the judge agreeing that the pace nevertheless needed to improve.

“We have to improve the rate,” Burrell insisted.

The judge noted that there had been only 35 hearing dates and suggested that increasing the number of hearings could bring the parties closer to completing the case.

The matter, which has been proceeding in blocks rather than on a continuous basis, has suffered several postponements, largely because of challenges experienced by attorneys in appearing in court.

FINANCIALLY PROHIBITIVE

Burrell also raised concerns about the continuity of legal representation, warning that maintaining lawyers throughout a trial lasting several years could become financially prohibitive.

“To pay a lawyer to go to trial for nine years, that’s expensive. That may even be prohibitive,” she said.

The judge noted that attorneys had other professional commitments, and that changes in legal representation could further delay the proceedings as new lawyers familiarised themselves with the case.

Burrell said the court had to consider the interests of everyone affected by the proceedings.

“At this scary snail-pace rate, having looked at what faces us, we have to do justice to the case,” she said.

The judge, however, noted that the court’s approach to justice was changing, with lengthy and drawn-out proceedings no longer being accepted as the norm.

She said the approach involved stricter timelines and differentiated case management, a strategy aimed at improving the efficiency of court proceedings.

Consequently, she said attorneys might have to consider engaging additional assistance or referring cases to other lawyers if they were unable to give the matter their undivided attention.

Regarding the trial, Burrell said the court would be looking at dates between April and November 2027 to facilitate further hearings, warning that she would impose a schedule if the parties failed to agree.

“If I have to set the dates for you, I will,” she said.

She also warned that the accused would have to make arrangements to conduct their cross-examinations within the time allocated if their attorneys were absent.

“There is enough on record to say that I did all I could to impress on persons to make alternative arrangements to complete the matter,” she said.

Burrell also cautioned against the prolonged uncertainty facing the accused, reminding the parties that those in the dock are presumed innocent.

“People in the dock are presumed innocent. Let’s not impose a sentence on them,” she said.

“After seven years, people could be saying, if I had pleaded guilty, I would have finished my sentence,” she remarked.

POSTPONED BECAUSE OF ABSENCE

Meanwhile, the trial, which was scheduled to continue yesterday, was postponed because all the defence attorneys were absent, having had other matters before the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

The parties are expected to return next Tuesday, when further hearing dates are to be settled.

Reid’s former driver was scheduled to continue his cross-examination.

The witness previously testified that his monthly additional payments increased from $67,000 to $100,000 in 2018, on top of his fortnightly salary of $26,180.

He said Reid had promised him and the former chief protection officer additional money because their salaries were small, despite their heavy workload.

The witness said he first discovered an additional payment of $67,000 after Reid asked him to check his bank account. According to him, he received that amount for approximately three months before it was increased to $100,000.

However, he said he did not know where the money was coming from and never questioned Reid about it.

Under cross-examination by Reid’s attorney, Anthony Armstrong, the witness denied providing courier, security or any other services to the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), despite being shown a series of invoices bearing his name and describing courier services.

He insisted that he had never prepared, requested or submitted the invoices to the university and could not say who had submitted them.

Reid, his wife, Sharen, their daughter, Sharelle, former CMU President Professor Fritz Pinnock, and Brown’s Town Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are on trial in connection with an alleged scheme between 2016 and 2019 to siphon more than $25 million from the CMU through fictitious employment arrangements, contracts and invoices.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com