News November 26 2026
Corporate Hands| The Giving Circle raises $460,500 to help Jamaica Cancer Society
Updated 59 minutes ago 1 min read
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Sidoney Gordon (centre), founder of The Giving Circle of Hearts and Love, stands with Roshane Reid-Koomson, executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, and Rohan Service (left), chief executive officer of Tomer Solutions, a leading donor and the technical support partner for The Giving Circle, during a cheque presentation ceremony. Photo - Contributed