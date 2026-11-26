Discovery Bauxite Human Resource Manager Nordia Tracey (third left) receives the United Way Ruby Award from United Way Chairman Devon Smith (centre), in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to the organisation at its 40th anniversary gala held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on November 14. Smith commended the bauxite company for its sustained support through voluntary payroll contributions and partnerships in disaster recovery, early childhood education, COVID-19 relief, and business start-up programmes for rural families in its operating areas. Also pictured (from left) are members of the Discovery Bauxite team: Kenrick Lugg, Jason Bent, Donna Brooks, Karen Thompson, Anna Harry, Lance Neita, Craig Thompson and Jason Bent. Photo - Contributed