From left: Khadijah Haylett, Krisann Walters, Abbygale Perry and Dainiel Panton groom and style the hair of young girls at the Strathmore Children’s Home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, during an outreach visit on Saturday. The initiative was organised by the Finance & Banking Seminar, a student-led non-profit organisation at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech). Photo - Contributed