A new Vulnerability and Capacity Assessment (VCA) of Mitchell Town, Salt River and Portland Cottage in the Portland Bight Protected Area has found that livelihood insecurity is the chief concern among households in the three communities and that climate change is exacerbating existing economic, infrastructural and environmental vulnerabilities.

The assessment, conducted under the Generating Ambition for Locally Led Adaptation (GA-LLA) programme and released by the Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (C-CAM), drew on 106 household surveys conducted in July 2026, three focus group discussions and five key informant interviews. Women accounted for 55 per cent of respondents.

Community validation meetings were later held in all three communities, allowing residents to test the emerging findings, rank their priorities and propose locally relevant solutions.

Employment and economic opportunities emerged as the leading community concern, cited by 71 per cent of respondents. Infrastructure was identified as the top investment priority, with 86 per cent naming it as a key need.

Water security emerged as an urgent issue in Salt River and Portland Cottage. In Portland Cottage, concerns extend beyond supply to include water quality, low pressure, access to wells and saltwater intrusion. Drainage maintenance and flooding were also identified as major concerns in Mitchell Town, particularly in the flood-prone communities of Belgium, Swamp and Washfoot, as well as in Portland Cottage.

Residents acknowledged the importance of coastal and marine resources to their livelihoods and well-being but said they believe those resources are deteriorating.

Despite these challenges, the assessment found a strong foundation for locally led action. Some 57 per cent of respondents expressed interest in alternative livelihoods, while 63 per cent said they would participate in future resilience activities. A further 19 per cent said they might participate.

“This assessment tells us that for these communities, climate resilience begins with economic security,” said Ingrid Parchment, executive director of C-CAM, in a release to the media.

“Residents have been clear about what they need — secure livelihoods, reliable water, maintained drains and roads, and opportunities for their young people — and equally clear that they want to be part of building the solutions. Our task now is to work with the communities, government and our partners to turn these priorities into action,” she added.

The report recommends an integrated livelihood and climate-resilience programme, including a community livelihood-diversification initiative that combines training, financing, mentorship and market access in areas such as small-business development, technical and vocational skills, sustainable agriculture, ecotourism, fisheries value-added activities and green jobs.

It also prioritises youth employment, women’s economic empowerment and participation in coastal resource management, resilient infrastructure, disaster preparedness and early warning systems, protection and restoration of mangroves, beaches, fisheries and coral reefs, access to finance, stronger community organisations and communication strategies that reach all residents, not only those using WhatsApp. Validation meetings found that the platform does not reach everyone.

The findings reinforce the need for locally led, gender-responsive and inclusive adaptation that combines resilient infrastructure, livelihood diversification, ecosystem stewardship, disaster preparedness and stronger community organisations. The report also distinguishes between priorities highly ranked by residents, actions requiring technical assessment, and issues that need further verification before investment decisions are made.