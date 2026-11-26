SEAFOOD IS a staple of the Caribbean diet. However, while harvesting seafood, fishers and aquaculture farmers must remain vigilant of abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear, or ghost gear.

Fishing lines may be torn on a reef or by a shipwreck. Traps may become dislodged by rough seas, or during tropical storms and hurricanes which plague the Caribbean. Lines and nets can become tangled or cut by moving vessels. When fishing nets, lines and traps become ghost gear they continue to capture marine animals.

The consequences can reach far beyond the area where the ghost gear was initially deposited, and become entangled in coral reefs, mangroves or wash ashore onto turtle nesting sites. Its impacts are felt by marine ecosystems, the tourism sector and fishing communities themselves. Furthermore, they may become a navigational hazard for marine traffic and recreational divers.

A 2023 study published by Tricia A. Lovell in Frontiers in Marine Science indicated that the most significant contributors to fish trap loss in Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica were severe weather and snagging.

A key solution to the prevention of ghost gear is increasing awareness and the development of a structured system for reporting gear losses. Best practices from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and Global Ghost Gear Initiative on marking gear, reporting mechanisms, and responsible disposal can help to develop local retrieval campaigns.

Through projects and community-based organisations, training can also be conducted on the repair of fishing gear, and the transformation of obsolete fishing gear into value-added products such as jewellery or furniture. This circular economy approach can also present financial opportunities for fishing and coastal communities.

The loss of fishing gear is sometimes inevitable. Increased awareness can help fishers to reduce losses, safely dispose of or recover gear, or even turn old gear into financial gain. The outcome would be healthier marine ecosystems, which are especially important for the tourism-driven economies and coastal communities of the Caribbean.

Contributed: Janine Boodram, Caribbean Biodiversity Fund