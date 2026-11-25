Fifty-nine-year-old farmer Michael Geddes was freed of a double murder charge in the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday, following a not-guilty verdict by a seven-member jury.

The seven-day trial was presided over by Justice Leighton Pusey, with Director of Public Prosecutions Claudette Thompson leading the prosecution.

Geddes was represented by attorney-at-law Davion Vassell.

He was charged in connection with the deaths of brothers Norman Rowe and Herman Rowe, who were killed 13 years ago in Rowlandsfield, St Thomas.

The Crown led evidence that about 6:00 pm on July 8, 2013, relatives found the brothers dead in Rowlandsfield. They had been shot execution-style.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that both men died from gunshot wounds.

Geddes was arrested following an investigation involving circumstantial evidence, including claims that he had confessed to a “friend” that he killed the brothers and had threatened another community member over their deaths.

The investigation resulted in Geddes being charged with murder.

He made several court appearances over the years and maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

- Rasbert Turner

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