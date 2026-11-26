WESTERN BUREAU:

Jamaica will next month host the Caribbean’s first Claude Community Impact Lab, bringing together regional innovators and members of the diaspora to develop home-grown artificial intelligence (AI) solutions as Tech Beach Retreat marks its 10th anniversary.

The December 2 to 5 event at the Princess resort in Green Island, Hanover will also convene global technology companies, investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers to examine the Caribbean’s place in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness and Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart are among the featured speakers. Global financial technology company Block has joined as a partner, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX is expected to send representatives.

The Claude Community Caribbean Impact Lab, which opens the four-day conference, will be the first event of its kind in the region for the official community supporting Claude, the AI platform developed by American technology company Anthropic.

Led by Jamaican entrepreneur and volunteer Claude Community Ambassador Justin Elliott, the initiative will bring together developers, designers, entrepreneurs, students, educators and community leaders to create AI-powered tools for local civic and non-profit organisations.

“I’m Jamaican. I’m a founder. I care deeply about making sure the Caribbean isn’t left behind as AI shapes the future, not five years from now. Right now,” Elliott said.

The initiative aims to tackle questions increasingly confronting Caribbean societies, including AI’s impact on employment, how children should be prepared for a changing workforce, and how small businesses and governments can harness the technology.

Central to Elliott’s vision is ensuring that the region develops solutions to its own challenges, rather than waiting for others to do so.

“You don’t need to be a software engineer. You just need to care enough about a local problem to help fix it,” he said.

All projects developed during the lab will be released as open-source tools and handed directly to participating organisations, with the most promising solutions earmarked for real-world deployment.

Participants will receive US$100 in Anthropic application programming interface credits, while members of the winning team will receive a one-month subscription to Claude Max.

Organisers are also inviting members of the Caribbean diaspora, encouraging Jamaicans living in Miami, New York, Toronto, London and Atlanta to return home and participate alongside innovators from across the region.

The addition of Block, the company behind Square and Cash App, marks something of a full-circle moment for Tech Beach, which hosted its co-founder, Jack Dorsey, in 2017.

Block will contribute to discussions on digital payments, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, while supporting Tech Beach’s Youth Futures initiative through AI and financial literacy programmes.

The planned participation of SpaceX comes as digital connectivity and infrastructure become increasingly important to the Caribbean’s economic development.

Financial technology will also feature prominently, with a FinTech Forum presented by HPS and CR2 examining instant payments, AI, agentic commerce, transactions facilitated by autonomous AI systems, and the future of banking.

CIBC, Supreme Ventures and NCB are among the forum’s partners.

Established in 2016 as Tech Beach Retreat and now operating under the TBRX banner, the platform has spent the past decade connecting Caribbean entrepreneurs with international investors, technology executives and global markets.

Its organisers say the initiative has helped unlock tens of millions of dollars in investment.

As Tech Beach enters its second decade, the challenge facing the Caribbean extends beyond attracting global technology companies. Increasingly, it is about ensuring that Caribbean people can create, own and benefit from the technologies reshaping the world.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com