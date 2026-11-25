Detectives assigned to the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew have charged a 39-year-old man in connection with a 2020 shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The deceased is 48-year-old Dean McKellar, a self-employed man of Border district, St Andrew.

The accused, Duwaine Harper, otherwise called ‘Mechanic’, ‘Bulldog’ and ‘Dodo Man’, is from Lunafield district, St Mary, and Border district, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

Harper was charged on Tuesday with murder, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Allegations are that on February 19, 2020, Harper entered a business establishment in Border, St Andrew, armed with a handgun, and opened fire on McKellar and another man.

McKellar was shot in the upper body, while the other man was shot in the leg.

The accused reportedly escaped in a waiting AD Wagon Nissan motor car.

The injured man was taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment, while McKellar was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Harper was arrested in Border on November 17, 2026.

He was subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session.

Harper is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on December 3.

- Rasbert Turner

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