Western Bureau:

Residents in St James are slated to get an early Christmas present this year in the form of the inaugural staging of a free cultural event dubbed ‘MoBay LIVE! Cultural Culinary Creative Expo,’ which will take place at the Harmony Beach Park, in Montego Bay, on November 28.

The event, described as a pre-Christmas cultural creative village and tourism linkages showcase, is designed to celebrate and elevate Western Jamaica’s vibrant creative economy. It is slated to serve as a dynamic intersection for local talent, creative and culinary artisans, and the regional tourism sector.

“The one-day showcase provides a strategic platform for over 20 creative entrepreneurs to connect directly with resort guests, local patrons, and industry stakeholders, fostering sustainable economic linkages ahead of the holiday season,” said Brian Brown, the principal and executive producer, Alivewireact Limited, the driving force behind the event.

According to Brown, the event is much more than just an entertainment event, as it is a catalyst for the local creative economy.

“We are building a collaborative space where Jamaica’s world-class creative and culinary talent, and live performers can showcase their work on a premium stage, forging meaningful partnerships within the locals and tourism linkages network,” he said.

Brown said attendees can expect a fully immersive cultural experience featuring live entertainment and performances featuring a curated lineup of premiere local artists, musicians, and performers delivering world-class traditional Jamaican entertainment.

The event will be hosted by multi-talented singer/songwriter and event emcee Rosh Reign with performances by Hertford Folk & Cultural Group, Calbert & the All-Star Drummers, Herbert Morrison Technical High School performing maypole and quadrille and storytelling by Shaurna Miller.

The Culinary Village will feature a diverse array of local gastronomy, highlighting everything from authentic Jamaican food to culinary fusions, while the creative artisans and vendors will showcase a bustling marketplace featuring local craftsmen, creatives, and lifestyle brands offering unique, locally made products and services.

One of the major highlights will be the interactive games zone, which is curated by ‘Flip The Script’ and designed primarily for total fun.

“The event aligns with LivewireACT’s ongoing mission to structure and promote the regional entertainment industry, building upon recent initiatives like the Montego Bay Creative Arts Network and the launch of the livewireact.com multi-vendor talent registry,” said Brown.

The event, which is endorsed by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has enjoyed sponsorship support from TUI Care Foundation Jamaica, the Tourism Enhancement Fund, Cover Me Up Tents, Elite Conceptz & Solutions, Member of Parliament Marlene Mahaloo-Forte, Mello FM and Abuzz Digital.

editorial@gleanerjm.com