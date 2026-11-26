Mount Alvernia Preparatory emerged as the top-performing school at the third staging of the Montego Bay Chess Academy Championship, capturing four first-place finishes as more than 100 students from 11 institutions competed in the tournament.

The competition, held at Sea Gardens Hotel in Montego Bay, St James, on November 17, brought together preparatory and high school students from across western Jamaica to test their skills and gain valuable experience as they pursue opportunities to compete at the national and international levels.

Mount Alvernia’s victories came through Vihaana Rawat in the Grade One female category, Alek Thelwell in Grade Four male, Arvin Sharu in Grade Five male, and Ekshitha Paripelly in Grade Six female.

Endemist Homeschool secured two titles, with Behanzin Paris winning the Grade One male category and Sunjata-Abai Paris taking the Grade Six male title.

Montego Bay Christian Academy also recorded two victories through Layla-Marie Morris in Grade Three female and Alayna Reid in Grade Five female.

Other category winners were Oscar Zhuge of Fairfield International Academy (Grade Two male), Amaira Ferguson of Williams Elite Academy (Grade Two female), Kurt Farquharson of Eber Preparatory (Grade Three male), Chrysanique Hewitt of Montego Bay Preparatory (Grade Four female) and Jonathan Binns of Cornwall College in the high school male category.

Quick-service restaurant brand Little Caesars partnered with the academy, contributing $150,000 towards the staging of the competition. The company also provided trophies for first-place winners, medals for second- and third-place finishers and special awards recognising the top-performing preparatory/primary and high schools.

An additional $40,000 was provided in meals for participants.

Event organiser and International Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidate Master Kevin Merritt said participation had grown significantly since the championship was launched in 2024, with 40 students competing in its inaugural staging, 68 in the second year, and more than 100 this year.

Merritt, who founded the competition to address the shortage of tournaments in western Jamaica, said students previously faced the additional expense and inconvenience of travelling to Kingston to gain competitive experience.

He said his ambition was to attract more schools from across the western region, including Hanover and Westmoreland, and help students develop the skills needed to compete at higher levels.

“I’d like the students to strengthen their skills and be able to go on to compete at the national and international levels,” he said.

Merritt, who began playing chess at age eight after learning from his brother, earned the National Master title from the Jamaica Chess Federation in 2016 before becoming a FIDE Candidate Master in 2017.

The 2026 competition featured students from Mount Alvernia Preparatory and Kindergarten, Eber Kindergarten and Preparatory, Montego Bay Christian Academy, Williams Elite Academy, Montego Bay Kindergarten and Preparatory, Mount Alvernia High, Cornwall College, Rusea’s High, Green Pond High, The Heinz Simonitsch School and Fairfield International Academy Preparatory School.