Scores of Jamaicans gathered in Cross Roads, St Andrew, on Wednesday morning to express their dissatisfaction with the Government’s Hurricane Melissa relief and response.

The protest was organised by the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) and stems from a recent Auditor General’s report that exposed major administrative and operational gaps in how the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) responded in the aftermath of the Category 5 storm.

“We love our country and we don’t like what is happening in our country,” Opposition leader Mark Golding declared.

Accusing the Government of “dropping the ball” in its response to the hurricane, the PNP leader proclaimed that his party will not be silenced in its criticism of the Holness administration, and asserted that there were more protest actions to come.

“We are going to stand up for the Jamaican people who sent us to Parliament, those who voted for us, and those who didn’t vote for us because we believe in one Jamaican people that we must defend,” he said.

“The nation needs good government, the nation needs caring government, the nation needs a leader who’s honest and whose words can be relied on.”

Golding reiterated calls for Holness to take responsibility for the operational failures at ODPEM for which he is the responsible minister.

“That is weak and cowardly leadership,” Golding asserted. "That is not a leader who deserves to be prime minister of this country.”

The Auditor General’s report flagged major accountability, record-keeping, and storage gaps across relief operations, including donated rice infested with weevils, unaccounted-for donated prefabricated homes, and the improper use of donated funds to clear goods for third-party donors.

The Government has acknowledged the findings of the Auditor General, but has pushed back against calls by the Opposition for ODPEM Director General Commander Alvin Gayle to resign.

Prime Minister Holness has also sought to distance his executive from the improper use of donated funds to clear third party donated goods.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesman on Education, Damion Crawford, demanded that Prime Minister Holness address the nation on the issue.

“He told us that Desmond (McKenzie) was not competent when he moved ODPEM from where Desmond had it, and now that he has been proven to be incompetent, we only seeing Desmond. We want to see the prime minister,” he stated.

Dr Dayton Campbell, PNP General Secretary, blasted the Government for what he said is its nonchalance in adequately addressing the concerns of citizens.

“When the report came out, and we called a press conference, they didn’t call a press conference by the Government and the Minister of Information, they called a press conference by the JLP (Jamaica Labour Party),” he pointed out, contending that they still could not answer pertinent questions.

Kamar Gilzine, a PNP supporter at the protest, also shared similar concerns.

“I don’t know if it’s the Government responding, or if it's the JLP because there seems to be a separation of accountability there. It wasn’t the Government who held a press conference, it was the JLP, so we need a response from the Government,” he said.

Golding, in the meantime, vowed that the PNP was “in this for the long haul”, and will do “whatever it takes to defend the rights of the Jamaican people”.

- Sashana Small

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