WESTERN BUREAU:

Rajheim Nelson, national president of the National Secondary Students’ Council (NSSC), is urging the Government to ensure that Jamaica’s ambitions to become a player in the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry do not compromise the country’s water and energy security or leave future generations bearing the environmental costs of technological progress.

While welcoming the Government’s decision to explore the establishment of AI infrastructure in Jamaica, Nelson is insisting that any investment must be anchored in environmental responsibility, national empowerment and meaningful economic and educational opportunities for young Jamaicans.

“Artificial intelligence is already changing the world, and Jamaica must position itself to participate meaningfully in that transformation,” Nelson said in a statement issued by the council.

KEEP IT BALANCED

“We support the Government’s efforts to explore this development, but we believe that innovation and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand,” said Nelson, who is also president of the Student Council at Green Island High School in Hanover.

“Jamaica must not only seek to become a participant in the global AI industry; we must ensure that our development is sustainable, that our people benefit and that future generations are not left to bear the environmental costs of our progress.”

The students’ intervention follows Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness’ November 15 announcement that Cabinet had approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a group of investors to explore the establishment of AI infrastructure in Jamaica.

Addressing the Jamaica Labour Party’s Special Delegates’ Conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James, Holness argued that Jamaica could not afford to be left behind in another technological revolution.

“My friends, we cannot be left behind again. We cannot be left behind again,” Holness declared.

The prime minister indicated that his administration wants Jamaica to participate in developing AI technology rather than being merely a consumer, positioning the country’s young people to secure employment in the emerging digital economy.

However, the identities of the prospective investors and the nature and scale of the proposed infrastructure were not disclosed.

Through its Artificial Intelligence and Digital Literacy Task Force, chaired by Yatin Vanjani, the NSSC has examined the potential environmental implications of large-scale AI infrastructure, particularly the significant electricity and water demands associated with data centres.

According to the International Energy Agency’s 2025 Energy and AI report, global electricity consumption by data centres is projected to increase from approximately 415 terawatt-hours in 2024 to 945 terawatt-hours by 2030.

For Jamaica, where several communities continue to grapple with inadequate water supplies, the council believes such demands cannot be treated as an afterthought.

“In a country where several communities continue to experience water challenges, these facilities must not compete with households, farmers and other essential users for freshwater,” the council stated.

The Government has sought to address those concerns, with Information Minister Senator Dr Dana Morris Dixon telling a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on November 18 that Cabinet had established environmental and energy conditions to guide discussions with prospective investors.

She said any proposed development would be prohibited from drawing electricity from the national grid or negatively affecting the country’s existing water systems.

“There is no deal, there’s no agreement,” Morris Dixon said, emphasising that the initiative remained exploratory.

ALTERNATIVE POWER SOURCES

The NSSC is proposing dedicated solar farms, wind energy installations and energy storage systems to satisfy the electricity demands of any such facilities. It is also recommending rainwater harvesting, the reuse of treated wastewater and closed-loop liquid cooling systems as alternatives to freshwater consumption.

The council’s call for environmental accountability comes amid demands from the parliamentary Opposition for greater transparency surrounding the proposed investment.

Opposition Spokesperson on Science, Technology and Digital Transformation Christopher Brown has called for the MOU to be made public and tabled in Parliament, insisting that a national AI policy and clear environmental, energy and water safeguards should precede further agreements.

The NSSC, meanwhile, wants developers to publicly disclose information on electricity consumption, water usage, emissions and environmental performance, supported by independent environmental assessments, community consultations and continuous monitoring.

Beyond environmental protection, the students want assurances that Jamaica will become more than a host for foreign-owned technological infrastructure, with investments translating into technical training, sustainable employment, research opportunities and partnerships with local tertiary institutions.

“National development must be inclusive, and young people should not simply be recipients of the opportunities created by technological advancement. They must also be recognised as contributors to the discussions and decisions shaping their future,” the council stated.

For the NSSC, the challenge facing Jamaica is not whether it should embrace artificial intelligence, but whether it can harness the economic and educational opportunities of the technological revolution without compromising the resources upon which its people depend.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com