A taxi operator is dead and a bus driver is in police custody following a suspected road rage incident in Cross Roads, St Andrew, on Tuesday.

The name of the slain taxi operator has not been released.

The bus driver's name is being withheld because he has not been charged with any crime.

According to police reports, the two men got into a verbal dispute along Studio One Boulevard after the bus driver accused the taxi driver of using his vehicle to block the roadway.

The dispute escalated and it is alleged that the bus driver pulled a machete from his vehicle and used it to inflict stab wounds to the taxi man's upper body.

It is alleged that he tried to escape, but was apprehended by a passer-by and later handed over to the police.

The taxi driver was pronounced dead at the Kingston Public Hospital where he was taken for treatment.

The police have confirmed the incident, but declined to comment, noting that the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

- Livern Barrett

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