WESTERN BUREAU:

More than a year after Hurricane Melissa, Negril’s tourism recovery is gathering momentum, with strong forward bookings, renewed interest from international markets, and returning guests fuelling optimism for the 2026/2027 winter tourist season.

With bookings at the 107-room Coco La Palm resort running at between 75 and 80 per cent heading into the season, and Couples Swept Away reporting encouraging numbers, tourism stakeholders are looking forward to a positive winter following a relatively quiet summer.

Karen Lanigan, chair of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Negril chapter and general manager of Couples Swept Away, said the outlook was encouraging, with some smaller properties also reporting bookings comparable to last year.

“We are looking actually quite good for the winter season. It’s very positive, the numbers that we see coming in,” Lanigan told The Gleaner.

Negril Chamber of Commerce President Damion Salmon shares that optimism, believing the destination is better positioned to welcome international visitors than it was in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

Salmon, one of the owners and operators of Rockhouse and Skylark, said uncertainty surrounding Jamaica’s utilities and facilities had discouraged some travellers from visiting following the hurricane, even as others came specifically to support the country.

“I think Negril is very prepared now,” he said.

“The strength of Negril really is the small hotels, and a lot of the small hotels, within weeks, were back up and running after the storm.”

Their ability to adapt quickly, he said, proved invaluable not only to the tourism industry but also to the wider hurricane recovery effort.

Skylark, which sustained minimal damage, accommodated international humanitarian organisation World Central Kitchen, providing 30 rooms and access to kitchen facilities at both Skylark and Pushcart to prepare meals for hurricane-affected communities.

At Coco La Palm, General Manager William Vassell is banking on the loyalty of returning guests, many of whom have developed close relationships with employees over the years.

“We retain our staff for years, and they know the guests by name,” he said. “So when the guests arrive, we call them by name, and the guests love that. It’s a family.”

Vassell who has witnessed the property’s expansion from 19 to 107 rooms during his tenure, said approximately 70 per cent of its clientele comes from the United States, with Canada accounting for another 20 per cent and South America and other markets making up the remainder.

At Couples Swept Away, Lanigan is encouraged by winter bookings from traditional European markets, including Britain, Germany and Italy, as well as some growth in South American business, supported by direct air services.

Canadian bookings at her property, however, remain softer than anticipated, with efforts under way to attract more visitors from that market.

Salmon also sees opportunities to stimulate business through entertainment and cultural experiences, pointing to the film festival at Skylark and a recent boxing event on Negril’s beach as initiatives capable of attracting visitors and generating economic activity.

Despite a relatively quiet summer, Lanigan said the destination had managed to sustain employment and keep money circulating in the local economy.

“I wouldn’t say it was a phenomenal summer. It was an okay summer. We got to pay the staff and the salaries, and people have money, and money is around. So that is a good thing. The economy is bouncing back,” she said.

Addressing barriers

While the winter projections are encouraging, hoteliers believe addressing the cost of travelling to Jamaica and improving the road network between Montego Bay and Negril could help the destination build on its recovery.

Both Lanigan and Vassell identified high airfares as a recurring complaint among prospective visitors, with the two hoteliers open to exploring airline revenue guarantees as a possible intervention.

Lanigan, however, acknowledged the Government’s current fiscal constraints, suggesting that the option could be examined if expensive airfares persist into the softer summer season.

Vassell is also hopeful that ongoing pipeline works and subsequent road rehabilitation will eventually improve the visitor experience, particularly along the Montego Bay-to-Negril corridor.

He said some visitors have complained about lengthy airport transfers, while others have opted to spend their final night in Montego Bay to ensure they catch their outbound flights.

He also called for greater support for smaller hotels, arguing that easing their financial burden would allow them to reinvest in their properties and remain competitive.

Nevertheless, Vassell remains confident in the destination’s enduring appeal, its internationally renowned beach, and the relationships its hoteliers have cultivated with generations of visitors.

“People always want to come to Negril. People love Negril,” he said.

“As long as the infrastructure is taken care of and fixed, I believe that we will have the people coming back.”

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com