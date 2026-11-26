KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC – Dominica could help strengthen regional water security by supplying freshwater to neighbouring Caribbean territories as countries prepare for the 2026-2027 dry season, including through the possible transportation of water by barges.

Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Executive Director, Laurayne Lucky, said the island’s abundant freshwater resources could put it in a position to assist countries facing worsening water shortages in the coming months.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2026-2027 Dry Season Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum (CariCOF) Stakeholder Forum, Lucky said the region must explore alternative approaches to water supply as climate projections point to potentially challenging conditions during the upcoming dry season.

“Countries like Dominica, if they can spare additional water and they can budget to nearby countries, I think that would be an option,” Lucky stated.

She identified transporting water by barges as one possible non-traditional approach that could be explored.

“I spoke earlier on the panel about looking at non-traditional approaches to water supply, and barging water may be one of them,” she said.

Lucky said water utilities across the region were already facing significant challenges, including high levels of non-revenue water, financial constraints and difficulties securing adequate raw water supplies.

She said Dominica’s freshwater resources could therefore become a greater regional asset, but cautioned that any initiative to supply other territories would need to be properly structured and supported by clear policies and agreements.

Lucky recommended that Dominica establish formal arrangements, including memoranda of understanding (MOUs), with countries seeking to access its water resources.

“Anything we are doing should be policy-driven. We should ensure that it is either supported by some level of agreement, whether it’s an MOU or some sort of agreement between the two countries,” she said.

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