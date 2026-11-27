The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information will cover the fees for 5,000 secondary-school students to pursue four new employability skills modules offered by City & Guilds in Jamaica.

The courses, which will be delivered in 54 secondary schools across the island, cover self-assessment and development, dealing with problems, teamwork, and effective communication.

Permanent Secretary Dr Kasan Troupe announced the initiative at the recent launch of the City & Guilds Employability Skills Programme at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

She said the support reflects the need for the education system to produce students equipped with essential soft skills and follows a successful pilot programme conducted in six Region One schools in July 2025. The pilot involved Tarrant, Tivoli Gardens, Mavis Bank, Pembroke Hall, Papine, St Andrew Technical, and Norman Manley high schools.

“City & Guilds is the globally recognised certification that will validate learning and competence, thereby demonstrating readiness for the world of work and participation in society,” Troupe said.

“This is part of the transformation agenda to foster student achievement and readiness to thrive beyond their high school journey,” she added.

Under the programme, students will receive structured employability training and internationally recognised certification designed to help bridge the gap between education and labour-market demands.

Senior Executive Director at City & Guilds Mandy Smith said the initiative would equip students with critical employability skills while they are still in school, providing a stronger foundation for further study, entrepreneurship, and employment.

“These are not simply workplace skills. These are life skills… Today is not simply the launch of this programme, [but] investment in the next generation – a commitment to ensuring that every learner has the opportunity to develop the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Smith said.

“At City & Guilds, we believe that education is most powerful when it connects learning with real life outcomes. Employers consistently tell us that technical skills alone are not enough. They’re looking for communication, teamwork, problem-solving, adaptability, resilience, and professionalism. These are the skills that help individuals thrive in the workplace, build successful careers, and contribute meaningfully to their communities,” she added.

Smith said City & Guilds values its partnership with the ministry, which is helping to create pathways for young people to realise their potential.

Founded in 1878, City & Guilds is an international vocational and technical education organisation that provides qualifications, apprenticeships, digital credentials, and skills training across more than 28 industries. In Jamaica, it operates through a network of approved training centres and a representative office in Kingston.