The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ), in partnership with the European Union, will host a public forum on November 30, 2026, examining the changing media landscape as content creators attract audiences once served primarily by traditional newsrooms.

Titled, ‘Who Will We Believe? Journalists, Creators and the Battle for Public Confidence’, the forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Zoom and will be streamed live on the PAJ’s Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube platforms.

Attorney-at-law and journalist Dionne Jackson Miller will moderate a panel featuring representatives from the media, academia and civil society. Panellists are George Davis, deputy executive editor at Nationwide News Network; Reuben Hussey (1Clauze); Akeem Freeman (Naggy World TV); Dr Patrick Prendergast of the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) at The University of the West Indies, Mona; Peter Champagnie, KC, attorney-at-law; and Mickel Jackson, executive director of Jamaicans For Justice.

PAJ President Tyrone Reid, and head of the European Union Delegation to Jamaica, Belize, The Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Cayman Islands, Ambassador Dr Erja Askola, will deliver remarks.

“Jamaicans now get information from content creators just as readily as they do from journalists, and many do not draw a line between the two,” Reid said. “This forum puts journalists and creators on the same platform to talk openly about trust, standards, and who informs the public.”

The discussion will examine content creation, why audiences are shifting, how information is verified before publication, what rules or standards are required, and how money and influence shape what the public sees.

Members of the public, including media practitioners, students, educators and civil-society representatives, will be able to participate and ask questions.

The public is invited to join the webinar and register via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3CBRfyvOQ0CrJiaCCBY8qA