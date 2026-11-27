The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is marking Pharmacy Week 2026 with a series of activities highlighting patient education, community engagement and the evolving role of pharmacists in healthcare.

The week-long observance, held from November 22 and ending todayunder the theme ‘Pharmacists Advancing Healthcare Through Innovation, Policy and Practice’, recognises the profession’s contribution to patient care while providing opportunities for members of the public to access health information and services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony and expo on Monday at UHWI’s Hospitality Hall, Jamaica’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie called for greater attention to health literacy, identifying it as an important factor in reducing illness and deaths across the country.

“The health literacy of our population is what is going to make a difference in reducing some of those numbers in terms of mortality and morbidity that we have,” she stated. “Too many members of our population just do not know.”

Bisasor-McKenzie highlighted the position pharmacists occupy within the healthcare system, noting that they are often the first point of contact for patients seeking health advice and, in some instances, may be the only healthcare professionals those patients encounter.

Describing the pharmacist as “not just the first, but sometimes the only”, she stressed the importance of the profession taking a more active role in helping patients understand their health and treatment.

Her remarks also underscored the need for pharmacists to move beyond the traditional dispensing of medication. They can play a wider role by helping patients understand how to take their medicines correctly, answering questions about treatment and reinforcing advice provided by other members of the healthcare team.

This support is particularly important for patients managing chronic illnesses, for whom understanding medication instructions and adhering to treatment can make a meaningful difference to their care.

At UHWI, the Pharmacy Department has incorporated several public education and outreach activities into this year’s observance.

Patient Education Day, held on Tuesday, featured clinic presentations, Brown Bagging Day, medication education and adherence support. The programme also included sexual health education, counselling and testing in collaboration with CHARES.

Activities continued on Wednesday with a pharmacy staff meeting and team-building session aimed at strengthening departmental communication and collaboration.

On Thursday, the Pharmacy Department undertook community outreach at St Mary’s Child, followed by a grand health fair today. The fair will offer health screenings, free influenza, HPV and pneumococcal vaccines, patient education and demonstrations.

As one of Jamaica’s leading specialist and teaching hospitals, UHWI continues to recognise the importance of patient education alongside clinical treatment. Through its Pharmacy Department, the hospital promotes safe medication use, effective treatment management and collaboration among healthcare professionals, helping patients better understand and participate in their care.