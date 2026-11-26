Energy Minister Daryl Vaz has disclosed that a draft of the new all-island electricity licence, which the Government plans to negotiate next year, has been submitted to his ministry.

Vaz said in a statement on Thursday that the draft licence, along with the proposed policy framework, will be reviewed and finalised.

"That will be the foundation for the new licence to be negotiated and entered into come July 8, 2027, with whichever party can give us the terms and conditions that are more favourable to the country of Jamaica and the people of Jamaica," he said.

The disclosure comes 16 months after the Government first announced that the existing licence held by the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) would not be renewed in its current form when it expires on July 8, 2027.

Under the licence, JPS has a monopoly on the transmission and distribution of electricity in Jamaica.

Vaz's statement came in response to claims by Opposition Spokesman on Energy Phillip Paulwell that there is a major standoff between the Government and JPS over the decision not to renew the existing licence.

During a protest organised by the main opposition People's National Party on Wednesday, Paulwell also claimed that tensions between Vaz and JPS management had stalled construction of two 100-megawatt facilities for which licences had already been approved.

Vaz dismissed the claims, saying: "I'm not quite understanding which duppy story he's telling now."

He reiterated that the Government was required to indicate by July last year whether the existing licence would be renewed or replaced.

"If that letter was not written at that time, as a condition of the licence, it would mean that JPS would have gotten an automatic rollover and renewal for an additional 10 years on the existing terms of the licence, which is totally unacceptable to the Government," Vaz said.

- Livern Barrett

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