WESTERN BUREAU:

A year-old literacy and numeracy programme officially launched in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday will be replicated in Trelawny next year, with a focus on supporting students whose education has been affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Crisina Campbell, corporate social responsibility coordinator for RIU Hotels and Resorts, made the disclosure while speaking at the launch of the WestEd Educational Centre’s Literacy and Numeracy Intervention Programme.

“As at January 2027, we will be duplicating this reading and literacy programme in the Falmouth region. We are partnering with WestEd to take literacy and numeracy intervention to Wakefield Primary School ... and also Falmouth Primary School, and we have now broadened the scope of support for schools in that zone that have not completely recovered from Hurricane Melissa,” said Campbell.

“The programme for Falmouth will have a school-recovery component, where we will be aiming to rebuild at least one classroom so that more students are able to learn in a more conducive environment,” Campbell added.

The Literacy and Numeracy Intervention Programme, which RIU Hotels partnered with WestEd to create, has been active at WestEd for the past year despite being formally launched on Wednesday. It targets students from grades three to 10 who are performing below their grade-level expectations and need additional assistance to strengthen their reading and mathematics skills.

Campbell, a past student of WestEd, said the programme has so far helped about a quarter of the school’s 117 students to improve their reading skills by two grade levels. WestEd has been in operation since 2017.

“Through our partnership with WestEd, we are working to ensure that children who experience challenges in literacy and numeracy receive individual attention, resources, and the support they need to overcome those barriers,” said Campbell.

Lorna Scott, the director and principal of WestEd, stressed that literacy and numeracy are crucial in everyday life.

“At WestEd, we want our students to see learning not as something to fail but as something they can take part in with curiosity and growing confidence. We want them to feel accomplished, to feel comfortable asking questions, trying again, and celebrating progress even when the progress comes one small step at a time,” said Scott.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com