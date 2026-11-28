Custos of St James Bishop Conrad Pitkin has hailed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace Dr Horace Chang as a humble servant whose journey from medicine to the highest levels of political leadership reflects an enduring commitment to humanity.

Addressing a special luncheon hosted by the St James Police Civic Committee at the Half Moon Hotel on Saturday, Pitkin praised Chang’s distinguished career and dedication to national development.

“The true measure of a person's greatness is not the office they occupy, the title they carry or the honours they receive, but the lives they touch, the communities they transform, and the legacy of service they leave behind,” Pitkin said.

Chang entered politics in 1976 and the Parliament in 1980, representing Hanover Western.

He served as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Health before assuming ministerial responsibilities for water, housing, environment, local government and works.

Representing St James North Western since 2002, Chang assumed the national security portfolio in 2018 and was appointed deputy prime minister in 2020. He also serves as general secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party.

Pitkin, whose friendship with Chang spans almost four decades, recalled his initial reservations about Chang accepting the national security portfolio.

“Peace cannot be achieved by legislation and law enforcement alone. It must also be cultivated in our homes, nurtured in our schools, strengthened in our communities, and sustained through mutual respect and cooperation,” Pitkin said.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.