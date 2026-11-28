Growing up in a single-parent household and navigating the financial demands of university taught Daesha Brown an early lesson: determination matters, but so does support.

Now a fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy student at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, Brown is building a future in healthcare shaped by resilience, service and a desire to improve people’s lives. As a first-generation university student, she has combined academic excellence with leadership and community involvement, while developing a practical understanding of the challenges people face when seeking healthcare.

Brown is a recipient of the JWN Foundation Joy Spence STEM Scholarship, an initiative supported by annual contributions from Joy Spence, whose donations supplement scholarship grants awarded to STEM students. The programme reflects Spence’s longstanding commitment to expanding educational opportunities for young people pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

For Brown, the support has helped ease the financial pressure of university life and allowed her to focus more fully on her studies and professional development.

“Beyond the financial support, it is encouraging to know that an organisation believes in my potential and is willing to invest in my future,” she said.

Her interest in healthcare grew alongside a commitment to helping others. During high school, she actively sought opportunities to volunteer, experiences that reinforced her desire to contribute positively to society. Pharmacy emerged as the ideal fit, allowing her to combine a love of science with a passion for patient care and education.

“Pharmacy felt like the right career path because it combines my interest in science with my desire to educate others and improve their health and quality of life,” she said.

That conviction has deepened through university training and practical placements in community and hospital pharmacy settings. Brown says one of the most rewarding aspects of the profession is helping patients understand their medications and seeing improvements in their health.

“I also enjoy interacting with patients, building their trust and helping them feel comfortable asking questions about their health and treatment,” she said.

For Brown, effective healthcare requires more than dispensing medication. It demands listening carefully, understanding individual circumstances, and ensuring patients have the information needed to make informed decisions.

That perspective was strengthened through her work with the Office of Special Student Services at The UWI, where she supported students with disabilities. The experience highlighted gaps in accessibility and the importance of tailoring support to individual needs.

“My experience supporting students with disabilities made me more aware of the disparities that exist in accessibility and how to adjust the support being provided,” she said.

It also reinforced a principle she hopes to carry throughout her career.

“Healthcare should be patient-specific, taking into account each person’s circumstances, needs and ability to access and understand the care they receive,” Brown said.

Commitment to advocacy

At university, Brown has served as a course representative in the PharmD programme and as public relations officer for the Faculty of Medical Sciences Guild Committee. Both roles strengthened her confidence and sharpened her communication and leadership skills.

“Serving as a course representative and public relations officer taught me that leadership involves listening, communicating effectively and advocating for others. They have also shown me the importance of using my voice and skills to create positive change,” she said.

Balancing university, work, leadership roles and volunteer commitments has not always been easy. As a first-generation student, Brown has had to navigate academic demands while managing financial and personal responsibilities. Yet, she views her achievements, including a 3.89 GPA and recognition through the JWN Foundation scholarship, as proof of what persistence can accomplish.

“Being a first-generation university student is meaningful to me because I am creating opportunities for myself and my family,” she said.

Looking ahead, Brown’s ambitions extend beyond pharmacy practice. She is interested in patient education, pharmaceutical innovation and entrepreneurship. One day, she hopes to establish a skincare company focused on products for people with sensitive skin and conditions such as eczema.

Having experienced eczema herself, she understands the challenge of finding suitable products.

“My passion for skincare and desire to find better treatments for eczema have inspired me to pursue my dream of creating my own skincare brand,” she said.

She hopes to draw on her pharmaceutical training, research and knowledge of formulation science to develop evidence-based products tailored to consumers’ needs. Just as importantly, she wants to help people better understand their skin conditions and make informed choices about their care.

The support provided through the JWN Foundation scholarship has helped Brown continue pursuing those goals while remaining active in service and leadership. As she progresses through the Doctor of Pharmacy programme, she remains committed to combining scientific expertise with empathy and advocacy.

She also hopes her experience will encourage other young people facing financial hardship or personal obstacles to persevere.

“Receiving the JWN STEM Scholarship means a great deal to me because it represents both support and recognition of my hard work,” she said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com