“Whatever a man sows, that will he reap.” This is a universal truth which anyone who is able to read this article should know by now. Life teaches that there is a time for sowing and a time for reaping. Learn that lesson well, and “hold it under your belt” for life.

If you are weeping today, could it be a result of some evil seed that you sowed yesterday? Not necessarily. People weep every day for reasons beyond their control. But, what if it is your fault? Mmmmm. What type of seed did you sow yesterday, and what type are you sowing now? Have you ever thought that the actions you take today, the decisions you make today, and the promises you break today are seeds being planted for a must-reap harvest someday? If you do not reap it, your descendants could! Mi neighbour, come to your senses and watch what you sow!

Let me talk with the younger set here: If seeds of kindness produce a harvest of kindness, seeds of love produce a harvest of love, and seeds of mercy produce a harvest of mercy, what kind of harvest do you think seeds of unkindness, hatred, and cruelty will produce? You got that right. Simple logic, eeh? With such simple logic, wouldn’t it bemuse you that someone would be annoyed with the earth for producing the corn that they sowed rather than the grape that they expected? If they wanted grapes, they should have sowed grape seeds! I hear my mother again: caan plant corn and expect peas!

Two neighbours, *Tom and *Don, lived in a quiet village, each tending a small plot of land. *Tom spent his mornings clearing stones, pulling up weeds, and sowing sweet pepper and okra seeds. When it was hot and dry, he carried buckets of water from the nearby river to water his plants, even when his arms ached.

*Don, on the other hand, did not see the logic behind clearing stones and pulling weeds before sowing. He considered himself an optimist who could “speak things into being”. Rather than “putting his shoulder to the wheel” to prepare the land, he tossed seeds on it willy-nilly and spent his time boasting about the easy harvest he would soon enjoy. “Speaking things into being”, eeh?

By harvest time, *Tom’s plot was heavy with healthy fruits, enough to share with neighbours. Can you guess what became of *Don’s seeds? That’s correct. They bore no fruit. He had nothing for himself and nothing to share with his neighbours.

So the next point here is that not only do we reap what we sow, but the harvest we reap is dependent on how we sow. Technically, *Don reaped exactly what he sowed. Just in case you wanted to know, *Tom did share his harvest with *Don. Wouldn’t you? Good. No need to punish *Don any further; he would have learnt his lesson.

What lesson have you learnt?

Young people, below are seven principles of sowing and reaping, commonly called the Seven Laws of the Harvest, that you should be au fait with as you mature. Your actions, choices, and habits now, to a great extent, will determine the type of future you will enjoy. It is wise to listen to the counsel of your parents, teachers, pastors, and others who care about you. They mean you well.

Now for the seven principles:

• A harvest does not happen without first planting: results come from what you put into life, relationships, and work.

• The nature of your harvest matches the nature of your seeds: kindness, honesty, and diligence yield corresponding outcomes, just as neglect, anger, or dishonesty do.

• Results rarely appear immediately: there is a waiting period between sowing an action and reaping a reward.

• A single seed, or a small choice, multiplies over time into something much larger, whether positive or negative.

• A small, reluctant, or minimal effort tends to yield a small return, while generous, consistent investment yields a larger harvest.

• Staying consistent and patient through delays is required to see a good harvest through to completion.

• What is already done cannot be undone, but present choices will shape future outcomes.

As I go, and you go, today, remember: every action, thought, or deed is a seed. The one that you sow will grow and produce a harvest that you or your offspring must reap. So, sow that which will bring happiness to everyone.

So long!

As you think on those things, think about helping someone who needs an item from the list below.

• Stove

• Refrigerator

• Bed

• Food

• Help with medication, financial assistance to start a small business etc.

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